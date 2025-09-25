Articles in English

Georgia Summons UK Ambassador, a Day After German Diplomat

25.09.2025 •
Georgia Summons UK Ambassador, a Day After German Diplomat
This time, the UK Ambassador has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Gareth Ward, the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Georgia, is already at the Ministry for the meeting. The Ambassador did not make any comments to the media before entering.

Yesterday, on September 24, Germany’s Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, was also summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

“1st “summoning” of German ambassador in Georgia. For Germany, I refuted in detail baseless attacks on me & placed responsibility for new low in 🇩🇪🇬🇪 relations on Govt of Georgia & GD reps who by actions & rhetoric caused it & block EU-path.
I was not heard.
I am not a radical.
🇩🇪 remains a friend,” the German Ambassador wrote on X.

“Georgian Dream” has accused partner countries’ ambassadors of violating the Vienna Convention, interfering in Georgia’s internal affairs, and promoting a “radical agenda.” Diplomats, in turn, reject these accusations and say that “Georgian Dream” is spreading a disinformation narrative.

Summoning a foreign diplomat to the Foreign Ministry is considered a form of diplomatic sanction. Gareth Ward is expected to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili of “Georgian Dream.”

“We Called for the Release of Mzia,” Says British Ambassador — “The UK’s Position Has Been Clear”

"We Called for the Release of Mzia," Says British Ambassador — "The UK's Position Has Been Clear"
“We Called for the Release of Mzia,” Says British Ambassador — “The UK’s Position Has Been Clear”

