Articles in English

Armenian Appeals Court Refuses to Release Georgian Citizen Giorgi Kinoiani Wanted by Russia

26.09.2025 •
Armenian Appeals Court Refuses to Release Georgian Citizen Giorgi Kinoiani Wanted by Russia
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

The Armenian Court of Appeals has denied the release of Georgian citizen Giorgi Kinoiani, who is wanted by Russia and faces deportation.

“The hearing of Giorgi’s appeal took place without his presence. The court did not grant our request for Giorgi to be released from unlawful detention, where he has already been held for 23 days. At this stage, the only option is to wait—we are awaiting an expedited ruling from the European Court of Human Rights on Giorgi’s release. At the same time, we plan to appeal to the Court of Cassation to prove that the decision of the self-proclaimed republic and Giorgi’s detention are illegal. We extend our deepest gratitude to the lawyers of the Helsinki Commission, especially Ani and Artur, for their support and dedication,” Kinoiani’s family members wrote on his Facebook page.

In October 2024, the so-called court of the occupied Donetsk region sentenced Giorgi Kinoiani in absentia to seven years in prison for alleged participation in the war in Ukraine. Kinoiani, who is wanted by Russia, was detained on the Armenian border on September 3. He was arrested in Armenia at Russia’s request and placed in 40-day extradition custody.

“I don’t know what will happen. The Armenian lawyers are not giving us hope. They say the risk of extradition is very high. When crossing the border, he had no information that he would be detained or face any problems; otherwise, he would never have made that decision,” Giorgi’s brother, Vazha Kinoiani, told TV Pirveli. According to him, Georgian border guards at the Geguti checkpoint did not warn Giorgi Kinoiani whether he was wanted under a red notice.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia later explained to a television channel that Russia is searching for Kinoiani not through an Interpol red notice, but via the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) system, which Georgian border guards could not have detected.

Narek Sargsyan, spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Armenian Service that the Armenian authorities had already informed the Russian Federation about the detention of the wanted Georgian citizen.

According to the spokesperson, after police officers identified Kinoiani while crossing the border on September 3, they notified the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Justice, and the requesting party — the Russian Federation.

Netgazeti inquired whether Georgia’s diplomatic mission had been in communication with the Armenian side and what measures were being taken to prevent Kinoiani’s extradition to Russia.

“The Georgian Embassy in Armenia was informed of the detention by the family members of the detainee; however, the embassy has not yet received any official notification from the Armenian authorities. The consulate is working on the matter within the scope of its competence,” Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Netgazeti in early September.

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
ასევე:
Georgia Summons UK Ambassador, a Day After German Diplomat
Georgia Summons UK Ambassador, a Day After German Diplomat
German Ambassador Summoned to Georgia’s Foreign Ministry – TV Pirveli
German Ambassador Summoned to Georgia’s Foreign Ministry – TV Pirveli
“No Train Yet”: Azerbaijan Delays Opening Land Borders
“No Train Yet”: Azerbaijan Delays Opening Land Borders
“Your Inaction Raises Doubts and Questions Among the Georgian People” – Kavelashvili’s Open Letter to Trump
“Your Inaction Raises Doubts and Questions Among the Georgian People” – Kavelashvili’s Open Letter to Trump

რა იხუმრა თბილისში სტენდ-აპ კომიკოსმა, რის გამოც იგი რუსეთში დააკავეს

„კრემლმა ვერ გამოიცნო უკრაინელების ჩანაფიქრი“ – რა ხდება კურსკში

აშშ-მ დაადასტურა, რომ უკრაინას რუსეთის ტერიტორიაზე ATACMS-ით დარტყმის უფლება მისცა

შსს-ს 45,5 ტონა შოკოლადი და სხვა ტკბილეული შეუძლია იყიდოს 5 თვეში – დაიხარჯება 1 მილიონი 26.09.2025
შსს-ს 45,5 ტონა შოკოლადი და სხვა ტკბილეული შეუძლია იყიდოს 5 თვეში – დაიხარჯება 1 მილიონი
Georgian Dream Propagandist Says Part of Youth Is “Redundant” and Should Leave Georgia 26.09.2025
Georgian Dream Propagandist Says Part of Youth Is “Redundant” and Should Leave Georgia
„ქმნიან დაკვირვების ილუზიას“ – 4 ოქტომბრის არჩევნები სანდო დამკვირვებლის გარეშე 26.09.2025
„ქმნიან დაკვირვების ილუზიას“ – 4 ოქტომბრის არჩევნები სანდო დამკვირვებლის გარეშე
დევნილი ვარ, ბინაც კი არ მოუციათ, ახლა ბებია-ბაბუის სახლიდან მაცივარს და სკამებს მიყიდიან – აქტივისტი 26.09.2025
დევნილი ვარ, ბინაც კი არ მოუციათ, ახლა ბებია-ბაბუის სახლიდან მაცივარს და სკამებს მიყიდიან – აქტივისტი
კრემლის პროპაგანდისტის, მარგარიტა სიმონიანის ქმარი მოკვდა 26.09.2025
კრემლის პროპაგანდისტის, მარგარიტა სიმონიანის ქმარი მოკვდა
Armenian Appeals Court Refuses to Release Georgian Citizen Giorgi Kinoiani Wanted by Russia 26.09.2025
Armenian Appeals Court Refuses to Release Georgian Citizen Giorgi Kinoiani Wanted by Russia