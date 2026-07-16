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British War Veteran Fined, Deported and Banned from Georgia for 20 Years Under Plea Deal

16.07.2026
British War Veteran Fined, Deported and Banned from Georgia for 20 Years Under Plea Deal
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

On July 16, British citizen Matthew Roy Desmond has reached a plea agreement with the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office.

The agreement was approved by Judge Nino Galustashvili. Desmond was found guilty, fined 100,000 GEL, ordered to be deported from Georgia, and banned from re-entering the country for 20 years.

The war veteran was arrested on Georgian border on April 23, 2026, under the charges of illegally importing “large quantities of narcotic and psychotropic substances” into the country. The defence denied the allegations.

According to his lawyers, Desmond had a doctor’s prescription for all the medications he used as painkillers, and these were the same medicines that Georgian authorities classified as the illegal import of narcotic and psychotropic substances. However, the problem was that the prescriptions had not been translated into Georgian or notarised. They also said that Desmond suffers from a spinal injury. Without the plea agreement, he would have faced between eight and twelve years in prison in Georgia.

After being released from the courtroom, Desmond was transferred into the custody of the immigration authorities, where he will remain until he leaves the country.

British Veteran Faces Up to 12 Years in Prison in Georgia Over Drugs Lawyers Claim Was Doctor-Prescribed

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

25 წელია ვწერთ იმაზე, რაც შენ გაწუხებს და რასაც მთავრობა გიმალავს, თუმცა დღეს, რეპრესიული პოლიტიკის პირობებში, როდესაც დამოუკიდებელ გამოცემებს „ქართული ოცნება“ შემოსავლის წყაროს უკეტავს, ამას მარტო ვეღარ შევძლებთ. ჩვენ არ ვეკუთვნით არცერთ პოლიტიკურ ძალას და ბიზნესჯგუფს. ჩვენ ვეკუთვნით საზოგადოებას. დღეს შენი მხარდაჭერა გვჭირდება _ ამისთვის შევქმენით მარტივი და უსაფრთხო პლატფორმა: შეგიძლია აირჩიო შენთვის მისაღები თანხა, რომლის გადახდასაც შეძლებ, თუნდაც თვეში 1 ლარი, და გახდე „ბათუმელებისა“ და „ნეტგაზეთის“ მხარდამჭერი. ჩვენ არ გვინდა დამატებით ფინანსურ ტვირთად ვიქცეთ ვინმესთვის. ჩვენთვის საზოგადოების მხარდაჭერა არა თანხის ოდენობით, არამედ ჩვენი მკითხველისა და გულშემატკივრის სიმრავლით იზომება.
უფრო მეტ ინფორმაციას, ასევე, წესებსა და პირობებს შეგიძლია გაეცნო მხარდაჭერის პლატფორმაზე.
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