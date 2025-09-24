German Ambassador Summoned to Georgia’s Foreign Ministry – TV Pirveli

Germany’s Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, TV Pirveli reported. The channel said it had interviewed the ambassador as he arrived at the ministry.

According to the translation published by TV Pirveli, Fischer said he intends to reject what he called “baseless and provocative” accusations voiced against him.

“I have been summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A summons is a form of diplomatic sanction. To be honest, this is very unusual. This is the first time in the history of modern Georgia’s relations with Germany that a German ambassador has been summoned to the ministry,” Fischer told TV Pirveli.

He added that while he would listen to what ministry officials had to say, he would also “firmly reject the baseless and provocative accusations” made against the Federal Republic of Germany, himself, and other ambassadors. Fischer also said he would criticize the Georgian government’s current course, arguing that it contradicts the country’s stated goal of joining the European Union.

Netgazeti contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment. Officials said a statement would be released later.