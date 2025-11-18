“I Demand Acquittal, Not Pardon”: Defence Concludes Five-Hour Closing Statement

At the Kutaisi Court of Appeal, journalist Mzia Amaglobeli’s lawyer Maia Mtsariashvili concluded her closing statement.

At the end of her 5-hour speech, she addressed the judges – Nikoloz Margvelashvili, Nana Jokhadze and Marina Siradze.

“Judges,

The court of first instance saw and heard everything – it cannot be shown more clearly than we have shown it to the court – but it still legitimized injustice, still gave the green light to the system’s violence against a citizen.

Mzia is a prisoner of conscience and a prisoner of conscience cannot be guilty.

The system is guilty, which gives the green light to institutional violence. Any systemic violence is successful only when the court allows it.

Judges, “sometimes restoring justice means recognizing that the system has stopped being just”, – I read this in the decision of an American judge and I really liked it.

Yes, the system in this country has long ceased to provide justice.

There are court decisions that create a document – only a verdict, and there are court decisions that create a country.

This [your] verdict determines what this country will be like for many years to come.

The law is simple: where there is no crime, there should be no punishment.

I demand not pardon, but acquittal – this is the only legal and fair decision.

I want to believe that the law is not just a text for you,” – with these words Maia Mtsariashvili concluded her 5-hour closing speech.