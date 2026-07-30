Empty Chair and 84 Postcards: Irish PEN Event Shows Solidarity with Imprisoned Georgian Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli

Members of an audience in Northern Ireland have written 84 postcards of support to imprisoned Georgian journalist Mzia Amaglobeli in a powerful show of international solidarity.

The postcards were written during Irish PEN’s annual Freedom to Write event at the John Hewitt International Summer School in Armagh, Northern Ireland on July 29, where an empty chair was left on stage to represent Mzia, who has been imprisoned in Georgia since January 2025.

Empty chair and postcards for Mzia Amaglobeli; Irish PEN’s annual Freedom to Write event at the John Hewitt International Summer School in Armagh, Northern Ireland; Photo: Simon Robinson

Audience members were invited to write personal messages which will now be sent to Mzia in prison, demonstrating that her case is being watched far beyond Georgia’s borders.

Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, international counsel for Mzia Amaglobeli, said: “My brave client, Mzia Amaglobeli, has been unjustly imprisoned since January 2025. She has the dubious honour of being the first female journalist imprisoned in Georgia for politically motivated reasons since the country’s independence in 1991.

“It was extremely moving to see so many people thousands of miles away, in Armagh, take action to support her. It is long past time to Free Mzia.”

The audience heard Ms Gallagher highlight the growing threat to journalists around the world, including Mzia.

Lia Mills of Irish PEN/ PEN , said: “People everywhere are profoundly moved and inspired by the story of Mzia’s steadfast courage and resistance to State bullying.”

Irish PEN – an organisation which supports writers worldwide and promotes Irish literature – always dedicate an empty chair at their events to a writer who is absent.

The event formed part of the 39th John Hewitt International Summer School and highlighted growing international concern over media freedom in Georgia, where Mzia’s imprisonment has become a symbol of the country’s crackdown on independent journalism.