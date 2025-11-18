“I’m not afraid of imprisonment, I am afraid of what I will find outside – will I find a country conquered by the Russia without a tank?!”

Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli, laureate of Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, addressed panel of judges at the end of appellate hearing:

“There is nothing to say, really, except to express my gratitude for this worthy defence. The defence speech that we heard today in this historic building, which is called the court, is the voice of truth. A voice that strengthens me a lot and I think will be an example of struggle for many people besides me. Especially for that part of society that is fighting for a democratic Georgia.

I don’t know, today or tomorrow, when you will issue a decision and how fair it will be. Whether you will remain me the criminal for a slap. I don’t know, I will wait for the decision.

I’m not talking about the length of the prison sentence, considering that we have such repressive laws in the country today … One of the lawyers joked to me, ‘if they release you out of the courtroom, what should we do?’ Let’s say you release me from the courtroom today… I think they might turn me back even before I get home – the laws are so repressive. You can be fined, imprisoned for wearing a medical mask […] We shouldn’t ask the question “why”. Because the regime will do whatever it wants and come up with reasons.

[…] If we lose faith, the regime will inevitably imprison us repeatedly and will do everything it can to ensure that we are constantly humiliated, insulted, and even expelled from our own country.

Imprisonment is not desirable, nor is it easy, but it is not dangerous either. Today we have no Gulag Archipelago. I am not afraid of imprisonment, I am afraid of what I will find outside when I get out of prison.

Will I find a country that fights for freedom, democracy, and a European future, or will I find a country [conquered] by the propaganda, by economic challenges… .. Will I find a country conquered by the Russia without a tank?!

For us all in this courtroom today, dignity lies in protecting the Constitution of Georgia. Therefore, I call on everyone to fight before it is too late. Because we have an obligation to protect the Constitution. Fight to the end!

Although my colleagues, the critical media, fellow supporter, and my family have not left me alone for a single moment, I believe that if it were not for my lawyers’ competence, their sense of responsibility, their independence from the regime’s influence, and their respect for human rights and the rule of law, I would not have set foot in the courtroom. I would have thought there was no point. I would have said that the court and the prosecution could just talk among themselves. I had a dignified defence, and I hope that the arguments presented by this dignified defence will be taken into account.”