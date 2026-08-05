Hungarian Journalist Detained in Georgia as Court Reviews Residency Extension Request

According to the journalist’s lawyer, Hungarian journalist László Róbert Mészesi, who has been staying in Georgia, has been detained.

Speaking to Netgazeti, lawyer Tornike Janelidze said that Mészesi is being transferred to the Migration Department. The lawyer is also heading there, and said that further details will become available afterward.

The lawyer believes the detention may be related to an alleged violation of border crossing regulations.

According to human rights lawyer Marika Arevadze, when Mészesi’s period of lawful stay in Georgia was nearing its end, he sought her legal assistance. She submitted an application to extend his legal stay, and the matter is currently pending before the court.

Netgazeti has contacted the Migration Department for comment. The article will be updated if and when the agency responds.

Photo: Beso Schönhardt