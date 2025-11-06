Articles in English

Georgian Dream Promotes Prosecutors Involved in Mzia Amaglobeli’s Politically Motivated Case

06.11.2025 •
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

According to Batumelebi, the prosecutors handling Mzia Amaglobeli’s case have been promoted: Tornike Gogeshvili has been appointed Deputy Chief Prosecutor of Batumi, while Shota Chkhaidze has become Deputy Chief Prosecutor of Ozurgeti District.

The Prosecutor’s Office press center did not respond to Batumelebi’s inquiry about these personnel changes on November 6.

Several well-informed sources confirmed to Batumelebi that Tornike Gogeshvili was appointed Deputy Chief Prosecutor of Batumi about a week ago, while Shota Chkhaidze has held the position of Deputy Chief Prosecutor of Ozurgeti for about two months.

Tornike Gogeshvili, one of the prosecutors in Mzia Amaghlobeli’s case, was sanctioned by Lithuania and Estonia on March 3, 2025.

Since July 2025, the Chief Prosecutor of Batumi has been Irakli Gachechiladze, and Giorgi Tskhovrebadze has served as the Chief Prosecutor of the Adjara region since the same period.

Until recently, the position of Deputy Chief Prosecutor of Batumi was held by Aleksandre Dzirkwadze, who, according to Batumelebi’s information, has been transferred to the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) to take up another position.

Yesterday, November 5, Archil Antadze — a police officer who testified falsely in Mzia Amaglobeli’s case — was appointed Director of Batumi Boulevard. Earlier, Irakli Dgebuadze, the former head of Batumi Police and a key figure in Amaglobeli’s case, was transferred to Tbilisi to head the unit of police attachés.

Likewise, after giving false testimony in the same case, Grigol Beselia — former Director of the Adjara Police Department — was appointed Deputy to Teimuraz Kupatadze, Director of the Central Criminal Police Department.

Mzia Amaglobeli is the co-founder and director of Batumelebi and Netgazeti. She has been unlawfully imprisoned for ten months.

On October 22, 2025, Mzia Amaglobeli received the European Union’s highest human rights honor — the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. The award is presented by the EU to individuals, groups, or organizations that have made an exceptional contribution to the defense of freedom of expression and human rights.

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
