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Widespread Power Outage Hits Georgia for the Third Time in Two Weeks

05.08.2026
Widespread Power Outage Hits Georgia for the Third Time in Two Weeks
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

A widespread power outage is affecting large parts of Georgia, including Tbilisi and Batumi, after electricity went out at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Residents across the country are reporting outages, while data from the Georgian State Electrosystem shows electricity transmission has dropped to zero across much of the national grid. Internet and mobile networks are also experiencing disruptions.

20:53 local time, August 5, 2026

The blackout has brought public transport to a standstill. Metro services in Tbilisi have stopped, forcing passengers to evacuate stations on foot, while railway services have also been suspended.

This is the third nationwide blackout in Georgia in less than two weeks. Similar outages on July 24 and 25 left parts of the country without electricity for several hours.

The causes of those incidents are still under investigation by the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC) and the State Security Service.

Batumelebi has reached out to the State Security Service, the Georgian State Electrosystem, and Enguri HPP for comment. The article will be updated if and when a response is received.

UPDATE: Power restoration began approximately one hour after the widespread outage. The Georgian State Electrosystem later issued a statement ( at 21:41 local time) regarding the blackout.

According to the company, following the system-wide failures on July 24–25, technical work was being carried out at the Enguri Hydropower Plant. As part of the work, it was necessary to operate the national power system in an isolated mode and at frequencies different from the nominal level in order to examine the plant’s equipment. The company says this process caused the temporary nationwide power outage.

The State Electrosystem said emergency measures were implemented immediately to restore electricity. According to the statement, power supply has already been partially restored, and electricity is expected to be fully restored across the country shortly.

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

25 წელია ვწერთ იმაზე, რაც შენ გაწუხებს და რასაც მთავრობა გიმალავს, თუმცა დღეს, რეპრესიული პოლიტიკის პირობებში, როდესაც დამოუკიდებელ გამოცემებს „ქართული ოცნება“ შემოსავლის წყაროს უკეტავს, ამას მარტო ვეღარ შევძლებთ. ჩვენ არ ვეკუთვნით არცერთ პოლიტიკურ ძალას და ბიზნესჯგუფს. ჩვენ ვეკუთვნით საზოგადოებას. დღეს შენი მხარდაჭერა გვჭირდება _ ამისთვის შევქმენით მარტივი და უსაფრთხო პლატფორმა: შეგიძლია აირჩიო შენთვის მისაღები თანხა, რომლის გადახდასაც შეძლებ, თუნდაც თვეში 1 ლარი, და გახდე „ბათუმელებისა“ და „ნეტგაზეთის“ მხარდამჭერი. ჩვენ არ გვინდა დამატებით ფინანსურ ტვირთად ვიქცეთ ვინმესთვის. ჩვენთვის საზოგადოების მხარდაჭერა არა თანხის ოდენობით, არამედ ჩვენი მკითხველისა და გულშემატკივრის სიმრავლით იზომება.
უფრო მეტ ინფორმაციას, ასევე, წესებსა და პირობებს შეგიძლია გაეცნო მხარდაჭერის პლატფორმაზე.
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