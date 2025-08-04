“We Will Be Watching the Verdict Closely” — Clooney Foundation for Justice on Mzia Amaglobeli’s Case

The Clooney Foundation for Justice, co-founded by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and actor George Clooney, which has been monitoring the trial of Batumelebi/Netgazeti founding CEO Mzia Amaglobeli, has issued a statement.

The foundation expresses concern over the charges brought against Mzia Amaglobeli and the way the proceedings were conducted.

“The trial of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaglobeli, which has come to symbolize the growing concern over the shrinking space for free expression in Georgia, concluded today after the defense delivered its closing arguments. Our TrialWatch initiative, which has monitored the case, is concerned at the charges that were brought and by how the proceedings were conducted. We will be watching the verdict closely and will publish a Fairness Report assessing the trial against international human rights standards”.

On August 4, Mzia Amaglobeli delivered her final statement before the court. The verdict will be announced on August 6 at 2:00 PM. Before Mzia Amaglobeli delivered her final statement, her lawyer, Maia Mtsariashvili, submitted the latest results of a medical examination concerning Mzia Amaglobeli’s eyesight.

Mzia Amaglobeli’s statement in full.

What You Need to Know

Mzia Amaglobeli is the co-founder and director of the media outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti. She has been unlawfully imprisoned for almost seven months, with the prosecution accusing her of attacking a police officer after slapping one.

According to leading human rights defenders, the act of slapping, which caused no harm, does not constitute assault and is not a criminal offense at all. Even the Supreme Court has established that a slap does not qualify as an attack.

Leading global press freedom organizations have rallied around Mzia Amaglobeli’s case. Representatives from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the International Press Institute (IPI), and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) visited the women’s prison colony in Rustavi on July 13 to show their solidarity with Mzia Amaglobeli. They also attended the court hearing in Batumi on July 14.

The European Parliament’s resolution includes a demand for the “immediate and unconditional release of Mzia Amaglobeli and the dropping of all politically motivated charges against her.” The resolution also expresses “deep concern over the critical deterioration of her vision while in custody” and calls for her immediate access to reliable medical care.

Mzia Amaglobeli’s case is currently under review by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.