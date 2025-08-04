“Do Not Lose Hope! I Believe in You’ — Mzia Amaglobeli’s Final Statement in Court

On August 4, Mzia Amaglobeli delivered her final statement before the court. The verdict will be announced on August 6 at 2:00 PM.

Mzia Amaglobeli’s statement in full:

I am glad to see our friends, family, and supporters again, though I also feel uneasy that you had to come to the courtroom once more. I remember once saying that from one hearing to the next, things outside develop so much that I can’t focus on my case or my imprisonment. That is true this time as well.

I had marked August 4 as the date when the court would consider changing the preventive measure for Nino Datashvili — a prisoner of conscience, a single mother. Nino is in the same penitentiary institution where I am. Yet, the conditions are such that we cannot even accidentally meet each other. I couldn’t even send her a book as a sign of solidarity. For over a month now, Mario Vargas Llosa’s “Feast of the Goat” has been in my cell, with an inscription: “Nino, stay strong, you are not alone!”

After I learned that the prosecution intends to lock Nino up in a psychiatric ward, I completely broke down. It’s hard to recall the last time the environment was so morally depleted. Then I remembered Nino’s words: “I am not a victim,” and everything fell into place. I believe Nino will overcome this challenge, and the regime will get a fitting response.

Dear prosecutors, sometimes, out of anger and injustice, my eyes fill with tears, my voice cracks, I get tongue-tied, and I can’t find the words. Do you think this state of mine requires a psychiatric evaluation?

Due to many issues, especially to what’s happening to Datashvili, much of what I wanted to say in my final statement has become insignificant.

I really wanted to speak about the mission and impartiality of Netgazeti and Batumelebi. Especially as Mr. Prosecutor pointed to responsible journalism. I wanted to talk about the benefits to society of revealing hidden information and harmful practices. About how our journalistic investigations have led to legislative changes and have saved the lives of specific citizens.

I wanted to talk extensively today about the importance of solidarity and the harmfulness of the Russian Law. We call it “Russian,” and indeed it is. But today, I will very briefly share only those points that only I should speak about.

The lawyers have comprehensively discussed the legal aspects of the case. Neither the court nor society lacks that.

First, I want to talk about the plea bargain offered by the prosecution. Where I have been unlawfully imprisoned for seven months, for many a plea bargain as a humane step by the state. I will never forget the cry of a little girl whose voice reached my cell — “I miss my mother.” When I learned that a plea bargain was being negotiated with her parent, I was very happy.

This is not the case for me. It is the opposite. It is tantamount to being buried alive. Even the offer itself is very insulting. My lawyers have already voiced my position: No, I will not sign this plea bargain. For the simple reason that what happened was not an attach. What kind of justice is this, I don’t know.

From the very first day of my detention, I have clearly stated in this courtroom multiple times that I do not shirk responsibility, unlike the so-called victim, Dgebuadze. There is an adequate legal article for my action — for slapping.

I remember once in court, the prosecutor asked me: ‘if you disagree with the qualification of the charges, which article do you think applies?’ The prosecutor asks me this while the investigator put together and brought the case to court without me being asked even a single question, without caring about my opinion.

I am sure that if the investigators had asked professional questions and conducted an impartial investigation, without advancing Dgebuadze’s interests, this case would not have entered court qualified as an attack.

He promised to arrest me and imprison me for 4 to 7 years. The prosecution put themselves in his service. But it no longer matters. The court must deliberate on what sentence I should receive.

This verdict will not only be my punishment. It will also be your punishment, dear prosecutors, and the professional punishment of everyone involved in this case on behalf of the state.

The court did not satisfy our request to question [state representatives and officials]. They’re declaring me guilty. Saying I am backed by the “Global War Party”; that at training sessions, I was taught how to slap, and that I even took money. They say I work to discredit the police and to collapse the system. A thousand nonsense and lies… don’t think these claims come from random people — they come from those in power, from those who represent the ruling political team.

I said before and repeat: the prime minister of the Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze, is particularly active in this.

Mr. Irakli, the “deep state” is not needed for damaging the police’s reputation. They themselves act in a way that destroys public trust. The trust crisis began when you covered up abusers among their ranks and did not investigate crimes such as the attacks on my colleagues, Rogava, Keshelashvili, and others. What is “attack” is what they did to Maka Chikhladze, Rogava, and Shetsiruli — that is ATTACK. They arrested peaceful protesters, those people over whose heads they tore up the constitution and told, ‘Your future is not in Europe.’ They beat them in minibuses, and these cases were not investigated. That is why it is very difficult for me to say anything about the degrading treatment the police inflicted on me.

Madam Judge, I don’t have footage of this, but imagine what I will tell you — as I have before:

The police appeared in a completely peaceful environment, started dispersing people, and surrounded me with masked men. Because of strong blows, I fell to the asphalt and was trampled and stepped on.

Now imagine the second episode: after the slap. Barefoot, with a fresh bruise, I am sitting in the police station. A person bursts in loudly shouting insults. It’s so bad that I couldn’t memorize the faces of those who prevented this person from physically attacking me at that time. They deserve my thanks.

These outbursts of shouting and insults happened three times, each time more humiliating than the previous. During one of these, I felt him near and looked up and he spat in my face. Then that person told his colleagues not to give me water or let me go to the bathroom. I never thought I would publicly repeat how he said “Let her piss herself.” Imagine this as footage — this person was the so-called victim, Irakli Dgebuadze.

After that, the humiliation continued, but in a different form, carried out by his colleagues. They handcuffed me and tied my hands behind my back.

I remember when I was at Vivamed clinic they showed on television footage of a person arrested on terrorism charges. Probably, it was a demonstration clip, and the person’s hands were cuffed in front. They explained the rules. You would wish to be arrested like this. I say this so you can imagine that the way I was detained is not normal.

Madam Judge, when assessing the charges, I do not ask you to take into account that I am a woman – the prosecutor noted that if in the future a man strikes a hand and turns out to be stronger, what should be done then would be a question. That is why I do not ask you to consider that I am a woman. Nor should you consider my less than excellent health condition. To determine the justice of my case, your respect for your own personality, your own profession, and even just the examination of our evidence would be sufficient.

Still, whatever decision you make, I want you to know that I consider myself victorious. For this mindset, I want to thank my lawyers and even more so, the human rights defenders. When the state turned against me and all its branches engaged in defaming me, and everyone who spared no effort threw stones and mud at me, my lawyers managed to confront the propaganda with facts. They were able to speak loudly, with arguments and evidence, about my truth both inside and outside this courtroom. They helped me maintain trust in humans and continue the fight for justice. Remember their names — a time will come when they will become the pillars of Georgian judiciary.

Countless people deserve my gratitude. Even if I were given another life, it would not be enough to repay the kindness I have received and felt for more than 200 days.