Thai Vlogger Found Dead in Tbilisi: Family Rejects Suicide Theory, Seeks Answers

The family of Thai traveler Lun Solo, who was found dead in Tbilisi, rules out suicide.

Lun Solo, 27 (officially named Bowornthat Pengsuk), was a Thai traveler and popular social media personality. He was known to have come from a disadvantaged background, having spent years doing physically demanding, low-paid jobs before pursuing his dream of traveling and becoming a globally recognized travel vlogger. His YouTube channel has more than one million subscribers.

He was found dead in a hotel in Tbilisi.

According to his family, they last communicated with Lun Solo on July 13. After that, they were unable to reach him and launched a social media campaign to help locate him.

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs told Netgazeti that the traveler’s body was discovered on July 14. However, his family was not informed of his death until two weeks later. On July 29, Lun Solo’s brother announced that the family had officially received confirmation of his death.

The Interior Ministry launched an investigation under Article 115 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which concerns incitement to suicide.

However, this is a standard legal provision used in Georgia whenever the cause of death is initially unclear and requires a criminal investigation or forensic examination. It does not indicate that investigators have concluded the death was a suicide.

The family is demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Lun Solo’s death. They also question why Georgian police were unable to identify and notify his relatives, given that his passport details would have been recorded when he checked into the hotel.

To clarify why informing the family took so long, Netgazeti has contacted Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is awaiting a response.

Speaking to Thai journalists, Lun Solo’s grandmother said that until the very last moment she had hoped her grandson was alive and would return home safely.

She described him as cheerful, sociable, and loved by everyone, saying he had no enemies and had never been involved in conflicts.

According to her, Lun had been saving money to renovate her home. She said his behavior and future plans gave the family no reason to believe he had taken his own life.

What does the Thai side say?

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, told reporters on July 30 that Thailand would wait for the Georgian authorities to complete their investigation before beginning procedures to repatriate Lun Solo’s body.

He said it was too early to draw conclusions about the cause of the traveler’s death and urged the public to wait for the official findings of the Georgian investigation rather than rely on speculation surrounding the case.

“At this stage, we cannot reach any conclusions. It is better to wait for the official investigation,” he said, adding that Thailand expects the Georgian authorities to expedite the process.

Thailand does not have an embassy in Tbilisi. Georgia falls under the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, Turkey.

According to Thai media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dispatched representatives from the embassy in Ankara to Tbilisi to coordinate with the Georgian authorities and monitor the progress of the investigation.

The reports say embassy officials have already met with Georgian law enforcement authorities, while a meeting with Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was scheduled for July 30.

As for the repatriation of Lun Solo’s body, Thailand’s foreign minister said the process will begin only after the Georgian investigation has been completed. He added that the timing will also depend on the wishes of the family, as officials will first consult with the relatives before taking further steps.

Photo: The Nation Thailand