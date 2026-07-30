International Visitor Numbers and Tourism Revenue Decline, Russians Remain Georgia’s Top Visitors — GeoStat

According to the latest data from Georgia’s National Statistics Office (Geostat), the trend in international visitors to the country reversed in the second quarter of 2026, with both visitor numbers and tourism revenues declining compared to the same period last year. However, visitor satisfaction and the average length of stay increased.

The report shows that Georgia welcomed 1.3 million international visitors in the second quarter of 2026, a 5.2% decrease year-on-year.

Of all visitors, 81.5% were tourists (people who stayed at least one night in Georgia), 14.8% were same-day visitors (excursionists), and 3.8% fell into both categories.

The largest number of visits were made by the citizens of Russian Federation (380.1 thousand), Turkey (287.0 thousand) and Armenia (199.6 thousand).

People aged 31 to 50 made up the largest share of visitors (45.6%). Men accounted for 57.1% of all visitors, while women represented 42.9%.

Nearly half of all visits (49.6%) were for holiday, leisure and recreation. Another 25.6% of visitors travelled to Georgia to visit friends and relatives, while 12% were in transit.

The most popular destinations remained Tbilisi and the Autonomous Republic of Adjara. The capital accounted for 36.9% of all visits, while Adjara attracted 26.2%.

The decline in tourist numbers was reflected in economic indicators. In the second quarter of 2026, total spending by international visitors reached 3.0 billion GEL, down 13.3% compared to the same period in 2025. Average spending per visit also fell by 9.2%, to 1,922.1 GEL.

Visitors spent the largest share of their money on food and beverages (27.3%), shopping (25.2%), and accommodation (24.3%).

Despite the decline in visitor numbers and tourism revenue, Geostat says the overwhelming majority of foreign visitors were satisfied with their experience in Georgia. Among those surveyed, 54.4% described themselves as “very satisfied”, while 38.7% said they were “satisfied”—a combined satisfaction rate of 93.1%.

The average length of stay also increased, from 5.30 to 5.48 nights. Meanwhile, 81.8% of visits were repeat visits, indicating that the majority of international visitors had been to Georgia before and chose to return.