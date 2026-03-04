Georgian Dream Passes Sweeping Changes to ‘Grant Law’ and Criminalizes Non-Recognition of State Institutions

Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, has passed a restrictive legislative package that substantially broadens the definition of grants, criminalizes non-recognition of constitutional bodies, and imposes new restrictions on civil society, political engagement, and public expression.

The new law defines a grant as any monetary or in-kind resource—from specified sources—that is used or potentially used to influence the Government of Georgia, state institutions, or any segment of society, with the intention or belief of shaping, implementing, or altering Georgia’s domestic or foreign policy. The definition further includes actions that support or may support the political or public interests of a foreign government or political party. Violation of the rules established under the Law on Grants will give rise to criminal liability. Such a violation will be punishable by a fine, community service of 300 to 500 hours, or imprisonment for up to six years.

The amendments also impose new political restrictions. Individuals employed by organizations predominantly funded from abroad will be barred from joining a political party for eight years. Furthermore, the legal restrictions, transparency requirements, and monitoring mechanisms that currently apply to political parties will now extend to individuals or organizations whose activities mirror those of political parties, such as participating in the formation or expression of public political will.

The legislative package further introduces administrative liability for businesses that engage in public political activity.

Additionally, the Criminal Code now considers crimes motivated by the non-recognition of Georgia’s constitutional order or its institutions as aggravating circumstances, increasing sentences by at least one year.

A new criminal article, “Extremism Against Georgia’s Constitutional Order,” has been introduced. This amendment stipulates that “systematic public calls by Georgian citizens or legal stateless persons for mass law violations, widespread disobedience to authorities, or the creation of alternative state institutions will be punishable if the intent is to undermine the legitimacy of Georgia’s constitutional order or institutions and harm—or threaten to harm—the country’s interests”. Penalties include fines, 400 to 600 hours of community service, or up to three years of imprisonment.

A legal entity found guilty under this article may face penalties such as substantial fines, forced liquidation, or both.

The legislative package has faced strong criticism from both Georgian and international organizations.

According to the Social Justice Center, the proposed amendments—by treating almost any financial cooperation between Georgian citizens and foreign individuals or organizations as grounds for restricting political freedoms and subjecting them to state oversight and criminal liability—fall entirely outside the boundaries of constitutional law and human rights standards.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also urged the Georgian Dream to reject the proposed changes to laws governing media and civil society funding, warning that they would further constrict the already limited space for independent journalism in the country.





