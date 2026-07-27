Georgian Dream Supporter and MMA Fighter Announces Movement to Defend ‘Traditional Values’

Georgian MMA fighter Giorgi Kartvelishvili has announced the creation of what he calls a new “public movement”, saying it will defend Georgian traditions, religion and national values against what he described as “foreign-funded individuals and groups in slavish obedience to foreign interests and driven by a distorted ideology.”

Kartvelishvili has publicly expressed support for the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party and has frequently posted photographs of himself with senior party figures, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and parliamentary leader Mamuka Mdinaradze. His rhetoric at the briefing echoed claims frequently made by Georgian Dream and pro-GD media that Georgia’s traditional values are under threat from foreign-funded organisations and activists.

Speaking alongside several unidentified supporters, Kartvelishvili said the movement had not yet been officially registered but vowed it would be “active, strong and constructive.”

“If it becomes necessary to defend our culture and national identity, we will not shy away from any danger. We are ready to take responsibility for every action we take and, if necessary, even go to prison,” he said.

When asked whether he was effectively announcing plans that could amount to criminal offences, Kartvelishvili responded:

“For my country, I’m ready not only to go to prison but even to sacrifice my life.”

The announcement comes amid tensions following the assault on comedian and pro-democracy activist Onise Okriashvili, which was preceded by a hate campaign against him by Georgian Dream supporters and propagandist media outlets. The campaign was sparked by a fragment from one of Okriashvili’s comedy performances that was taken out of context and portrayed as an insult against renowned Georgian writer Nodar Dumbadze.

After days of public attacks, Okriashvili was assaulted in the street by several people. One alleged attacker, Niko Khurtsilava, admitted involvement and was later released on bail, receiving support from a group of people outside court.

Addressing the incident, Kartvelishvili said Okriashvili and others present at the performance should apologise to the public, adding that Okriashvili could show remorse by asking prosecutors not to seek the attacker’s detention.

The announcement of the movement drew immediate criticism from lawyers and civil society organisations, which warned that the rhetoric suggested the creation of an informal group willing to use violence against ideological opponents.

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) described the briefing as a “deeply worrying continuation” of attempts to suppress free expression in Georgia.

According to the organisation, the movement’s stated goals indicate an intention to intimidate or physically retaliate against government critics outside legal institutions.

GYLA noted that Georgia’s Criminal Code prohibits the creation, leadership and participation in unlawful violent groups and called on law enforcement agencies to take preventive measures if necessary.

Lawyer Boris Kurua argued that the announcement highlighted what he described as a double standard, noting that in a politically motivated case of protesters arrested after the 4 October demonstrations are being prosecuted for organising or participating in group violence, while Kartvelishvili publicly announced plans that, in his view, could fall under the same legal provisions.

According to Kurua, if such a group were armed, it could fall under Article 223 of the Criminal Code, which criminalises the creation of unlawful formations and carries prison sentences of three to seven years.

Kurua also said that, if authorities were treating the initiative as an independent effort, law enforcement should intervene at the preparatory stage of any alleged criminal offence. However, he added that he found it “difficult to imagine” Kartvelishvili launching such an initiative without the knowledge or coordination of the authorities.

Attorney Omar Purtseladze described the initiative as not only a potential criminal law issue but also “a political statement”, saying it amounted to the announcement of a group aimed at targeting people on ideological grounds.

The Prosecutor’s Office has been asked whether it intends to investigate the statements made during the briefing. It had not responded at the time of publication.

Members of the ruling Georgian Dream party welcomed the initiative. Georgian Dream MP Nino Tsilosani described it as a “natural reaction” to ‘insults against national values’. While stressing that physical violence is unacceptable, she added that when people deliberately insult others’ dignity, “unfortunately, that possibility cannot be ruled out.” She called on citizens to refrain from insulting people’s dignity, rather than condemning those threatening violence.

Another ruling party MP, Archil Gorduladze, said it was “good” when citizens sought to defend the country’s culture and history, provided they acted within the law.

Critics, argue that the movement echoes narratives promoted by the ruling party and pro-GD media, portraying civil society, independent media and foreign-funded organisations as threats to Georgian identity.

Political philosopher Giorgi Maisuradze said the initiative amounted to the “legalisation of so-called titushky groups” and warned that tolerating such organisations could have serious consequences.