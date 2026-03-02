Georgian Dream Condoles Iran Over Deaths of Leaders and Citizens, Israel Over Civilian Victims — Silent on U.S. Casualties

On the third day after the launch of US–Israel strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Georgian Dream government issued a statement expressing condolences to the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic for the deaths of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, other political leaders, “innocent civilians, and dozens of children”. The statement also extended condolences to Israel for civilian casualties and affirmed full solidarity with the Arab countries of the Gulf. Notably, the statement made no mention of U.S. casualties, including soldiers killed and wounded in action, five of whom remain in serious condition.

“The Government of Georgia is closely and deeply concerned about the ongoing military activities in the Middle East, which threaten the security and well-being of every country in the region without exception. We extend our condolences to the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran, where the ongoing military activities have claimed the lives of many individuals, including the Supreme Leader, other political leaders, numerous innocent civilians and dozens of children. We also express our condolences to our friend – the Jewish people – and to Israel over the loss of civilian lives as a result of the military actions. The Government of Georgia expresses its full solidarity with the Arab Gulf countries, with whom Georgia maintains distinguished partnerships. We hope that peace will soon be restored in the Middle East and that military actions will be replaced by diplomacy and political dialogue. The Government of Georgia will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our citizens in the region and to protect their interests.,” the statement reads.

On the evening of February 28, Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a brief statement noting it was closely monitoring developments and emphasizing the importance of diplomacy. On Sunday, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze—who in 2024 attended both the Iranian president’s funeral and inauguration—posted on X about a phone call with the President of the United Arab Emirates, in which he expressed solidarity.

Just two weeks earlier, on February 11—the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution—Tbilisi’s TV tower was illuminated in the colors of the Iranian flag, and an official reception attended by the Deputy Foreign Minister and other Georgian Dream officials took place. The gesture drew widespread criticism, particularly from Israel, whose ambassador emphasized that it represented support not for the Iranian people, but for the Iranian regime.