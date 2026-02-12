Georgian Dream Joins Islamic Revolution Anniversary Celebration, Pledges “Continued Cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran”

Amid ongoing international criticism of Iran’s human rights record, Georgian Dream attended a celebration of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tbilisi, with representatives from the Foreign Ministry speaking on behalf of the Georgian government and pledging to deepen cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The reception was held at the Paragraph Hotel in Tbilisi, a property built by the family of Georgian Dream founder, oligarch, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

On February 11, marking the anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, the Tbilisi TV Tower was illuminated in the colors of the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Tbilisi City Hall told Netgazeti that the tower was lit in the colors of the Iranian flag at the request of the Iranian Embassy, “in connection with Iran’s national holiday.”

“As you know, this practice has existed for years. When representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Georgia address us with such requests, we always illuminate the tower in the colors of the respective country’s flag. Accordingly, as in previous years, the tower was lit this year in the colors of the Iranian flag as well,” City Hall stated.

Iran’s Ambassador to Georgia, Seyed Ali Moujani, said that “this is a clear symbol of the reality that respect for today’s Iran is recognized at official and international levels, not in fake accounts on information networks.”

Georgian Dream’s Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia attended the event and delivered remarks.

“I have the honor, on behalf of the government of Georgia, to congratulate the Islamic Republic of Iran on its National Day. National Day holds special significance for every country, reflecting its historical path, development, and national identity. The close relations between the people in the fields of economy, culture, education, science, and other areas that have developed over the years form the basis of cooperation between the two countries. We appreciate Iran’s steadfast support for Georgia over the years. The Islamic Republic of Iran was one of the first countries to recognize Georgia’s independence, and for this reason, we are grateful to Iran. The government of Georgia is ready to continue its cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran to advance a positive agenda in the region,” Darsalia said.

His speech and photos from the reception were shared by Iran’s Ambassador to Georgia, Ali Moujani.

The photos show that, in addition to Darsalia, Anzor Chubinidze — head of the Special State Protection Service of Georgia — was also present at the reception. Before joining the government, Chubinidze worked with Bidzina Ivanishvili and is considered in the media to be one of his trusted associates.

The reception was also attended by members of the diplomatic corps, including China’s Ambassador to Georgia, Zhou Qian.

Photos from the event also show Dmitri Lortkipanidze, head of Russia’s Primakov Foundation office in Georgia.

The illumination of the Tbilisi TV Tower in the colors of the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran drew criticism, given that the Iranian regime recently carried out mass repression against its own citizens who participated in protest rallies.

“The Iranian flag is flying over Tbilisi. They are celebrating the 47th anniversary of the Ayatollahs’ revolution. Kakha Kaladze, what has happened to you? First it was ‘Berlusconi is such a great man.’ And now you are celebrating the holiday of the tormentors of the Iranian people — murderers and despots,” wrote former Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava on social media.

The Israeli Embassy in Georgia also responded to the decision to illuminate the Tbilisi TV Tower in the colors of the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran:

“While Iran’s murderous, terror-supporting regime slaughters thousands in the streets of its cities, suppresses its own citizens, and is actively engaged in terror in the region and worldwide, in Tbilisi they choose to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran with that very regime by lighting the Mtatsminda TV tower in the colors of its flag. What message is Tbilisi sending to the region, the world, and to the citizens of Iran who have long been striving for freedom and democracy?”

Demonstrations and strikes by shop owners and market traders in Tehran began at the end of 2025 and turned into one of the largest protests in recent years. Security forces violently suppressed the protests and detained tens of thousands of people. According to the human rights organization HRANA, the confirmed total number of fatalities is up to 7,000, including 6,490 protesters.