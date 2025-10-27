Articles in English

Protesters Face Charges for Allegedly Obstructing Pro–GD TV Crews as Violence Against Independent Media Journalists Remains Unpunished

27.10.2025 •
Protesters Face Charges for Allegedly Obstructing Pro–GD TV Crews as Violence Against Independent Media Journalists Remains Unpunished
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

Seven participants of the October 4 protest have been granted bail after being charged with obstructing film crews from pro-government media outlets.

Six of the protesters were each released on 3,000 GEL bail, while civil activist and former TV host Irakli Tsulaia was assigned a 5,000 GEL bail. Despite this, Tsulaia remains in custody, as he is also serving administrative detention for “blocking the road.”

According to Radio Liberty, the defendants are: Giorgi Dushenko, Inga Papunashvili-Gabelia, Vakhtang Gabelia, Tamuna Kirtava, Maria Otinashvili, Aleksandre Tsnobiladze, and Irakli Tsulaia. Vakhtang Gabelia and Inga Papunashvili-Gabelia are husband and wife.

None of the defendants admit guilt.

Part of the group is accused of interfering with journalistic work by allegedly insulting a reporter. Six of them face charges of unlawfully obstructing a journalist’s professional activity — an offense that does not entail imprisonment.

However, Tsulaia faces a more serious charge of obstruction through threats of violence, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, along with possible fines or other measures.

The prosecution of these protesters takes place in a wider atmosphere of intimidation and violence targeting independent and critical journalists in Georgia. Over the past year, numerous journalists have been physically attacked, including during live broadcasts, and at least two required surgery due to their injuries. Others have had their equipment stolen or damaged, faced harassment, or been publicly insulted while reporting on protests and political events.

Although many of the attackers have been publicly identified by media and civil activists, none have faced justice, deepening concerns about selective law enforcement and the prevailing impunity for violence against the press.

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
ასევე:
Tamar Lortkipanidze Charged with Violence, Police Vehicle Attack, Faces 4–7 Years in Prison
Tamar Lortkipanidze Charged with Violence, Police Vehicle Attack, Faces 4–7 Years in Prison
14 Arrested in Past Two Days – One Detainee Sent for Compulsory Treatment at Mental Health and Drug Prevention Center
14 Arrested in Past Two Days – One Detainee Sent for Compulsory Treatment at Mental Health and Drug Prevention Center
Tsira Zhvania, Third Journalist of Formula TV, Arrested for Allegedly Blocking Road During Protests in Tbilisi
Tsira Zhvania, Third Journalist of Formula TV, Arrested for Allegedly Blocking Road During Protests in Tbilisi
’I Can No Longer See with My Left Eye and Was Denied a Doctor’: 64-Year-Old Prisoner of Conscience Describes Prison Conditions in Letter
’I Can No Longer See with My Left Eye and Was Denied a Doctor’: 64-Year-Old Prisoner of Conscience Describes Prison Conditions in Letter

რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგები ომში – 6 დეკემბერი

რუსეთმა ომში სულ 380 ათასზე მეტი სამხედრო დაკარგა – უკრაინის გენშტაბი

რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგები ომში – 9 მარტი

როგორ გამოიყურება „ოსკაროსანი“ ბათუმის ცენტრალური ქუჩები – ფოტორეპორტაჟი 27.10.2025
როგორ გამოიყურება „ოსკაროსანი“ ბათუმის ცენტრალური ქუჩები – ფოტორეპორტაჟი
Protesters Face Charges for Allegedly Obstructing Pro–GD TV Crews as Violence Against Independent Media Journalists Remains Unpunished 27.10.2025
Protesters Face Charges for Allegedly Obstructing Pro–GD TV Crews as Violence Against Independent Media Journalists Remains Unpunished
რატომ არ გადავა პოლიცია პროტესტის მხარეს – ინტერვიუ დაზვერვის ყოფილ ხელმძღვანელთან 27.10.2025
რატომ არ გადავა პოლიცია პროტესტის მხარეს – ინტერვიუ დაზვერვის ყოფილ ხელმძღვანელთან
სულხან თამაზაშვილის და დავით გაბაიძის ხელფასი 13 600 ლარი იქნება – მთავრობის „ხელფასები 2026“ 27.10.2025
სულხან თამაზაშვილის და დავით გაბაიძის ხელფასი 13 600 ლარი იქნება – მთავრობის „ხელფასები 2026“
ვინ არის 9 მოსამართლე, რომლებმაც მზია ამაღლობელი უკანონოდ გამოკეტეს ციხეში 27.10.2025
ვინ არის 9 მოსამართლე, რომლებმაც მზია ამაღლობელი უკანონოდ გამოკეტეს ციხეში
Former Adjara Government Head Tornike Rizhvadze Expected to Return to Georgia, Says Ex-Maritime Agency Chief 27.10.2025
Former Adjara Government Head Tornike Rizhvadze Expected to Return to Georgia, Says Ex-Maritime Agency Chief