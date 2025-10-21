Tsira Zhvania, Third Journalist of Formula TV, Arrested for Allegedly Blocking Road During Protests in Tbilisi

Formula TV journalist Tsira Zhvania has been arrested on allegations of “blocking the road” during protests on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi.

“Two police officers were waiting for me near my home. We waited 20 minutes for the patrol crew. They just arrived – apparently, I’m being detained for blocking the road,” Zhvania wrote.

Zhvania is the third Formula TV journalist detained in recent days under the Georgian Dream’s tightened administrative rules on road blockage.

UPDATE: Journalist Tsira Zhvania is ordered to 10 day of administrative detention.

On October 19, 14 people were arrested in connection with the October 18 rally, allegedly for “artificially blocking the road” and/or “covering their faces.” Most of them – nine individuals – were sentenced to detention the same day. Among them was Formula TV journalist and anchor Vakho Sanaia – ordered to 6 days of administrative detention.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that 13 more people had been identified and that legal proceedings were underway against them. The five people detained on October 20 are reportedly among those 13 individuals.

Another journalist of Formula TV, Keta Tsitskishvili has been sentenced to five days of administrative detention on charges of “blocking the road.” Tsitskishvili is a single mother – under administrative law, a single parent of a child under 12 should not be subjected to detention. However, the judge ruled to proceed with detention, noting that her child had turned 12 on October 3.

The Georgian Dream’s parliament tightened protest laws in an effort to end the daily demonstrations that began on November 28, 2024, after the party announced the postponement of Georgia’s EU bid.

Under the new regulations, face covering and blocking the road are no longer punishable by fines – they now result in immediate detention, while repeat participation can lead to criminal charges.

The amendments were rushed through and signed under an accelerated procedure.

Detentions are likely to continue as the protests do.