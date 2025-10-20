Over 30 Media Outlets in Georgia Express Solidarity with Journalist Vakho Sanaia

Over 30 media outlets express solidarity with journalist Vakho Sanaia.

On October 19, police detained Vakho Sanaia, a journalist and anchor at Formula TV. The court sentenced him to six days of administrative detention on charges of blocking a road.

The full statement reads:

“On October 19, Formula TV journalist Vakho Sanaia was detained and sentenced to six days of administrative detention. Police accuse him of blocking a road.

Representatives of independent media organizations express their support and solidarity with Vakho Sanaia. We consider his detention an example of repression and yet another step by Georgian Dream against independent media.

Over the past two years, independent media has been a target of government repression. The imprisonment of Mzia Amaglobeli, threats, fines, physical intimidation, interference with professional duties, and repressive laws – these are only a few examples of the pressure applied by Georgian Dream on the media. Meanwhile, no one has been held accountable for crimes committed against journalists.

Despite repeated attempts to intimidate us, we continue our work to inform the public and stand together in defense of truth and independence.”