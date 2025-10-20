Articles in English

Formula TV Demands Immediate Release of Detained Journalist, Calling It an Assault on Independent Media

20.10.2025 •
Formula TV issues a statement regarding the detention of journalist Keta Tsitskishvili.

According to the statement, Formula TV views the recent escalation in harassment of journalists as an attack on independent media, aimed at suppressing critical voices.

“On October 20, the regime’s police detained another Formula anchor, journalist Keta Tsitskishvili, allegedly for participating in a protest. Yesterday, the regime’s court sentenced Formula TV anchor Vakho Sanaia to six days in detention on similar grounds.

Formula considers the increasing harassment of journalists an assault on independent media, intended to silence critical voices.

We demand the immediate release of Keta Tsitskishvili and call on our international partners to provide effective support, so that the regime pays the appropriate political price for targeting critical media. Despite these difficult working conditions, Formula TV continues to defend freedom of speech,” the statement reads.

Over 30 Media Outlets Express Solidarity with Journalist Vakho Sanaia

On October 19, police detained Vakho Sanaia, a journalist and anchor at Formula TV. The court sentenced him to six days of administrative detention on charges of blocking a road.

The full statement reads:

“On October 19, Formula TV journalist Vakho Sanaia was detained and sentenced to six days of administrative detention. Police accuse him of blocking a road.

Representatives of independent media organizations express their support and solidarity with Vakho Sanaia. We consider his detention an example of repression and yet another step by Georgian Dream against independent media.

Over the past two years, independent media has been a target of government repression. The imprisonment of Mzia Amaglobeli, threats, fines, physical intimidation, interference with professional duties, and repressive laws – these are only a few examples of the pressure applied by Georgian Dream on the media. Meanwhile, no one has been held accountable for crimes committed against journalists.

Despite repeated attempts to intimidate us, we continue our work to inform the public and stand together in defense of truth and independence.”

Signatory organizations (list subject to updates):

  1. Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics / MediaChecker

  2. Media House Guria NEWS

  3. Media April

  4. Indigo

  5. Batumelebi / Netgazeti

  6. Radio WW

  7. Ajara Times

  8. Media Holding Chronika+

  9. Radio Marneuli

  10. Samtskhe-Javakheti Media Support Fund | TOK

  11. Kartlis Ambebi

  12. Chemi Kharagauli

  13. TV Caucasia

  14. Tabula

  15. TV Pirveli

  16. Artarea

  17. Radio Kalaki

  18. On.ge

  19. Studio Monitori

  20. Info Imereti

  21. BMG (Business Media Georgia)

  22. News Agency ExpressNews

  23. Formula TV

  24. Samkhretis Karibche

  25. KutaisiPost

  26. Javakheti Information Center

  27. Project 64

  28. Publika

  29. Chai Khana

  30. Mautskebeli

  31. Ai, Fakti

  32. Guriis Moambe

  33. Aktsenti

  34. OC Media

