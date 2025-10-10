Articles in English

71-year-old Pediatrician Giorgi Chakhunashvili Detained in Tbilisi; Police Link Arrest to October 4 Events

10.10.2025 •
71-year-old Pediatrician Giorgi Chakhunashvili Detained in Tbilisi; Police Link Arrest to October 4 Events
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

On October 9, in Tbilisi, police detained 71-year-old pediatrician and professor Giorgi Chakhunashvili at his home.

Later that evening, around 10 p.m., his son, Kote Chakhunashvili, wrote on Facebook that police had entered his father’s apartment. Soon after, journalists and protesters gathered outside the residence but found the door locked.

Within about 30 minutes, police reinforcements arrived at the scene and ordered journalists and activists to leave the area. Officers then forcibly removed the protesters from the building entrance.

“Giorgi! Giorgi!” chanted supporters gathered in the courtyard near the house.

Dr. Giorgi Chakhunashvili is a pediatrician and specialist in pediatric cardiology and rheumatology.

His arrest is believed to be connected to the events of October 4.

Later that night, at 10:30 p.m., the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that eight more people had been detained in connection with the October 4 case, bringing the total number of arrests to 44. The ministry also stated that four individuals remain at large. By October 10 morning, the number grew to 45.

Five Organizers of October 4 Protest Ordered into Pre-Trial Detention; 13 More Arrested — What We Know

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
ასევე:
Georgian Dream Targets Mzia Amaghlobeli Again — This Time over IPI–IMS Award
Georgian Dream Targets Mzia Amaghlobeli Again — This Time over IPI–IMS Award
A Man Draped in a Flag from Sokhumi – Another Flag Bearer of the Batumi Protest
A Man Draped in a Flag from Sokhumi – Another Flag Bearer of the Batumi Protest
Arrests Continue: Flagbearer of Batumi Protests Detained by About Ten Police Officers, Witnesses Say
Arrests Continue: Flagbearer of Batumi Protests Detained by About Ten Police Officers, Witnesses Say
Five Organizers of October 4 Protest Ordered into Pre-Trial Detention; 13 More Arrested — What We Know
Five Organizers of October 4 Protest Ordered into Pre-Trial Detention; 13 More Arrested — What We Know

რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგები ომში – 1 ოქტომბერი

უკრაინამ კიდევ ერთი რუსული სუ-34 ჩამოაგდო

რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგები ომში – 28 მარტი

ვის და რომელ კლინიკაში შეუძლია გრიპზე აცრა უფასოდ აჭარაში 10.10.2025
ვის და რომელ კლინიკაში შეუძლია გრიპზე აცრა უფასოდ აჭარაში
ბათუმელ მედროშეს ზურაბ ჭავჭანიძეს წინასწარი პატიმრობა შეუფარდეს 10.10.2025
ბათუმელ მედროშეს ზურაბ ჭავჭანიძეს წინასწარი პატიმრობა შეუფარდეს
Georgian Dream Targets Mzia Amaghlobeli Again — This Time over IPI–IMS Award 10.10.2025
Georgian Dream Targets Mzia Amaghlobeli Again — This Time over IPI–IMS Award
71-year-old Pediatrician Giorgi Chakhunashvili Detained in Tbilisi; Police Link Arrest to October 4 Events 10.10.2025
71-year-old Pediatrician Giorgi Chakhunashvili Detained in Tbilisi; Police Link Arrest to October 4 Events
A Man Draped in a Flag from Sokhumi – Another Flag Bearer of the Batumi Protest 10.10.2025
A Man Draped in a Flag from Sokhumi – Another Flag Bearer of the Batumi Protest
„4 ოქტომბრის საქმეზე“ ბათუმში კიდევ ერთი პირი დააკავეს 10.10.2025
„4 ოქტომბრის საქმეზე“ ბათუმში კიდევ ერთი პირი დააკავეს