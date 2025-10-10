71-year-old Pediatrician Giorgi Chakhunashvili Detained in Tbilisi; Police Link Arrest to October 4 Events

On October 9, in Tbilisi, police detained 71-year-old pediatrician and professor Giorgi Chakhunashvili at his home.

Later that evening, around 10 p.m., his son, Kote Chakhunashvili, wrote on Facebook that police had entered his father’s apartment. Soon after, journalists and protesters gathered outside the residence but found the door locked.

Within about 30 minutes, police reinforcements arrived at the scene and ordered journalists and activists to leave the area. Officers then forcibly removed the protesters from the building entrance.

“Giorgi! Giorgi!” chanted supporters gathered in the courtyard near the house.

Dr. Giorgi Chakhunashvili is a pediatrician and specialist in pediatric cardiology and rheumatology.

His arrest is believed to be connected to the events of October 4.

Later that night, at 10:30 p.m., the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that eight more people had been detained in connection with the October 4 case, bringing the total number of arrests to 44. The ministry also stated that four individuals remain at large. By October 10 morning, the number grew to 45.