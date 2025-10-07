Five Organizers of October 4 Protest Ordered into Pre-Trial Detention; 13 More Arrested — What We Know

On October 6, thirteen more people were arrested in connection with the investigation into the October 4 protest. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, stated that two additional individuals have been declared wanted.

According to the United National Movement (UNM), four of the detainees – Aleksandre Khabeishvili, Sergo Megrelishvili, Abo Naveriani, and Kakha Mzhavanadze – are party members.

Another detainee is Gori-based activist Vakho Phitskhelauri. His family had reported his alleged arrest even before the Ministry of Internal Affairs held its briefing.

Information on all 13 detainees was compiled by Ahali party member and lawyer Marika Arevadze. According to her, the remaining detainees are:

Tornike Mchedlishvili

Davit Zhghenti

Beka Machavariani

Aleksandre Gogoladze

Eva Shashviashvili

Giorgi Rurua

Davit Sturua

Manuchar Mikeladze

Their charges are expected to be formally presented today, October 7.

The investigation into the events of October 4 is being conducted under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Georgia:

Article 317 – Incitement to change the constitutional order of Georgia or overthrow the government by force (punishable by up to 3 years in prison);

Article 222 – Seizure or blockade of a strategic or special-purpose facility (up to 2 years in prison);

Article 225 – Organization, leadership, or participation in group violence (6 to 9 years in prison);

Article 187 – Damage or destruction of property (1 to 5 years in prison).

In the same case, immediately after the protest ended on October 4, during the night of October 5, five members of the protest’s ‘Organizing Committee’ — Paata Burchuladze, Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Manjgaladze, Murtaz Zodelava, and Lasha Beridze – were arrested.

Zodelava, Burchuladze, Nadiradze, and Beridze have been charged under the following articles:

Article 19-222, Part 2(a) – Attempted seizure or blockade of strategic or special-purpose facilities, committed by a group;

Article 225, Part 1 – Organization and leadership of group violence;

Additionally, Burchuladze, Nadiradze, and Zodelava have been charged under Article 317 – Incitement to violently change the constitutional order or overthrow the government.

As for Manjgaladze, the investigation accuses him solely under Article 225, Part 1 – organizing and leading group violence.

On October 7, Judge Lela Maridashvili ordered the pre-trial detention of Paata Burchuladze, Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Manjgaladze, Murtaz Zodelava, and Lasha Beridze.

On October 5, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) held a briefing. The First Deputy Head of the SSSG, Lasha Maghradze, announced that a large cache of firearms, ammunition, and explosives had been discovered, allegedly intended for use during the October 4 protest. According to Maghradze, the authorities managed to neutralize the group suspected of planning to transport these weapons and explosives to central Tbilisi.

This part of the investigation is being conducted under Article 236, Part 3 of the Criminal Code, which concerns the illegal purchase or possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, or explosive devices — punishable by three to six years in prison.