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Critical Broadcaster Formula TV Loses Defamation Case Brought by Georgian Dream Propagandist

14.07.2026
Critical Broadcaster Formula TV Loses Defamation Case Brought by Georgian Dream Propagandist
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

Tbilisi City Court Judge Liana Kajashvili has fully upheld the civil lawsuit filed by Georgian Dream propagandist film director Goga Khaindrava against the critical TV broadcaster Formula TV.

The court ordered “Shabatis Formula” to retract the “materially false statements containing information damaging to the claimant’s reputation, honour and dignity” broadcast in its report. It also ordered the broadcaster to pay GEL 10,000 in compensation for non-pecuniary (moral) damages.

“What happened is, in principle, exactly what we had expected. The court fully upheld Goga Khaindrava’s claim and ordered us to pay compensation for moral damages. Under the current circumstances in this judicial system, this was certainly not surprising, given the situation that has been created,” said Formula’s lawyer, Eto Katamadze.

According to Katamadze, the broadcaster will exhaust all available domestic legal remedies and will most likely continue the case before the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

The lawyer also said that the judge provided no explanation during the hearing as to what the ruling was based on.

In addition to the civil proceedings, the Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating the case involving Formula TV. According to the lawyer, the Tbilisi City Court’s ruling serves as an incentive for the Prosecutor’s Office to ensure “this case does not end here” and to continue the investigation.

The Prosecutor’s Office has said it launched an investigation into the possible commission of a crime by Formula TV against Goga Khaindrava under Article 373, Part 1 of the Criminal Code, which concerns false denunciation. According to the prosecution, the investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by Khaindrava’s lawyers.

The case stems from a “Shabatis Formula” report based on a confidential source, which alleged that “in 2016–2017, Goga Khaindrava, in coordination with the State Security Service, brought citizens of India and Pakistan into Georgia in exchange for payment.”

Both Khaindrava and the Prosecutor’s Office maintain that the journalistic report is sufficient grounds to initiate criminal proceedings for “false denunciation.”

 

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

25 წელია ვწერთ იმაზე, რაც შენ გაწუხებს და რასაც მთავრობა გიმალავს, თუმცა დღეს, რეპრესიული პოლიტიკის პირობებში, როდესაც დამოუკიდებელ გამოცემებს „ქართული ოცნება“ შემოსავლის წყაროს უკეტავს, ამას მარტო ვეღარ შევძლებთ. ჩვენ არ ვეკუთვნით არცერთ პოლიტიკურ ძალას და ბიზნესჯგუფს. ჩვენ ვეკუთვნით საზოგადოებას. დღეს შენი მხარდაჭერა გვჭირდება _ ამისთვის შევქმენით მარტივი და უსაფრთხო პლატფორმა: შეგიძლია აირჩიო შენთვის მისაღები თანხა, რომლის გადახდასაც შეძლებ, თუნდაც თვეში 1 ლარი, და გახდე „ბათუმელებისა“ და „ნეტგაზეთის“ მხარდამჭერი. ჩვენ არ გვინდა დამატებით ფინანსურ ტვირთად ვიქცეთ ვინმესთვის. ჩვენთვის საზოგადოების მხარდაჭერა არა თანხის ოდენობით, არამედ ჩვენი მკითხველისა და გულშემატკივრის სიმრავლით იზომება.
უფრო მეტ ინფორმაციას, ასევე, წესებსა და პირობებს შეგიძლია გაეცნო მხარდაჭერის პლატფორმაზე.

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