Kobakhidze Holds Special Briefing on Georgia-China Ties, Calls Them a Model of “Equal Partnership”

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a special press briefing to announce the elevation of Georgia–China relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership — a move that was announced yesterday, on the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and Georgia.
On June 9, Chinese embassy to Georgia posted on Facebook that President Xi Jinping and President Mikheil Kavelashvili announced in their congratulatory messages the decision to upgrade bilateral relations to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
During the briefing, Kobakhidze spoke at length about Georgia–China relations and described them as “what a model strategic partnership between two countries should look like.” Referring to what he called the “shortcomings of contemporary global politics,” he praised China for treating Georgia as an “equal partner.”
The briefing came against the backdrop of growing tensions in Georgia’s relations with the United States.
On June 8, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill that, if ultimately enacted, would require the U.S. administration to prepare a report on Russian and Chinese influence and intelligence assets in Georgia, as well as develop a five-year strategy for U.S.–Georgia relations.
On June 3, during a hearing at the House Foreign Affairs Committee, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Georgian officials had approached Washington to ask what steps would be required to improve bilateral relations. Rubio also expressed hope for a change in “the trajectory not just of [the U.S.] relationship with Georgia, but of their behavior.”
Kobakhidze rejected that account, saying no such communication had taken place and arguing that Georgia “is not a school kid” to be addressed in such terms.
In 2023 and 2024, as the Georgian Dream government’s relations with Western partners deteriorated, the ruling party repeatedly argued that ties between Tbilisi and Washington would improve once Donald Trump returned to office. So far, however, that expectation has not materialized.
Read the full statement:
“As you are aware, yesterday Georgia and the People’s Republic of China signed an Agreement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This is an event of special significance for our country, both politically and economically.
Since the Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed three years ago, relations between the two countries have developed very dynamically:
– In the past six months alone, official visits to China were made by the Prime Minister of Georgia, the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, and five Georgian ministers. Each of these visits was focused on achieving concrete outcomes. Overall, since 2023, Georgia and China have signed 14 highly significant international agreements, while six additional agreements are in the final stage of consideration.
– Trade turnover between Georgia and China increased by 17% in 2024, by 21% in 2025, and by 45% in January–April 2026.
– China currently ranks as Georgia’s third-largest trading partner in total trade and second-largest destination for exports of Georgian products.
– Notably, in January–April of this year, exports of Georgian products to China tripled compared to the same period last year.
– Last November, an agreement was signed to deepen the free trade arrangement between Georgia and China.
– Last year, Georgia was invited as the Guest of Honor at the China International Import Expo.
– At the end of 2023, Georgia and China exchanged international freight transport permits for the first time, contributing to the development of road transport links between the two countries.
– In 2024, the governments of Georgia and China signed a memorandum on developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route for the China–Europe Railway Express.
– As a result of these and other measures, in 2025 the number of containers transported to and from China via the Middle Corridor reached a historic high.
– Deepening trade and economic relations with China is directly contributing to the development of Georgia’s economy and domestic production.
– Following the Strategic Partnership Agreement, a bilateral visa-free travel regime for Georgian and Chinese citizens entered into force in 2023–24.
– The visa-free regime has given additional momentum to the expansion of direct flights and significantly increased passenger traffic between Georgia and China.
– The number of Chinese visitors to Georgia increased by 83% in 2024, by 44% in 2025, and by 49% in the first quarter of this year.
– Three Chinese airlines are already operating in the Georgian market.
– Last year, Air China launched the Beijing–Urumqi–Tbilisi route; from July, China Southern will add a similar service; and from 15 July, China Eastern will begin direct flights between Shanghai and Tbilisi.
– It is noteworthy that this year one of Asia’s largest tourism exhibitions, ITB China in Shanghai, opened alongside Georgia’s national stand, reflecting the Chinese side’s special attention toward Georgia.
– Cooperation between the Ministries of Education of Georgia and China has also deepened significantly.
– A memorandum is being prepared to support cooperation and exchange programmes between Georgian and Chinese universities and colleges, introduce joint youth initiatives, expand Chinese language education in Georgia, and more.
– This is only a partial list of the outcomes that the Strategic Partnership Agreement with China has brought to our country. It is clear that this is not a strategic partnership on paper but one that translates into tangible benefits for both countries.
This is what a model strategic partnership between two countries should look like — based on mutual respect, fairness and dignity, and focused on mutual benefit. Although the People’s Republic of China is a superpower of immense scale, the Chinese authorities developed cooperation with Georgia in a very short period of time and with maximum efficiency. Particularly commendable is the fact that China treats our country as an equal partner, which is especially notable and worthy of appreciation in light of the shortcomings of contemporary global politics.
We emphasize that Georgia attaches particular importance to further deepening cooperation with the People’s Republic of China, which, based on the experience of the past 50 years, remains the world’s only peaceful superpower. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Chinese authorities for their unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement will lay the foundation for a new phase in the development of Georgian–Chinese relations and will bring significant political and economic benefits to our country.
I would like to thank all members of the government and parliamentary team whose work made this important achievement possible for our country. Special thanks go to members of the government: Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Maka Botchorishvili; Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Ms Mariam Kvrivishvili; and Georgia’s Minister of Education, Science and Youth, Mr Givi Mikanadze, for their efforts.
I also thank the President of Georgia, Mr Mikheil Kavelashvili, who signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement on behalf of the Georgian state.
Special thanks go to our Chinese partners, particularly President Xi Jinping, who signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Georgia. I would also like to thank the Premier of the People’s Republic of China and partner ministers. I express my gratitude to China’s Ambassador to Georgia, Mr Zhou Qian, whose personal efforts and support made a major contribution to elevating Georgian–Chinese relations first to the level of Strategic Partnership and now to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Once again, I emphasize that signing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with China is an event of exceptional importance that will bring tangible benefits to our country across many areas”.