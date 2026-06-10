Kobakhidze Holds Special Briefing on Georgia-China Ties, Calls Them a Model of “Equal Partnership”

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a special press briefing to announce the elevation of Georgia–China relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership — a move that was announced yesterday, on the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and Georgia.

On June 9, Chinese embassy to Georgia posted on Facebook that President Xi Jinping and President Mikheil Kavelashvili announced in their congratulatory messages the decision to upgrade bilateral relations to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During the briefing, Kobakhidze spoke at length about Georgia–China relations and described them as “what a model strategic partnership between two countries should look like.” Referring to what he called the “shortcomings of contemporary global politics,” he praised China for treating Georgia as an “equal partner.”

The briefing came against the backdrop of growing tensions in Georgia’s relations with the United States.

On June 8, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill that, if ultimately enacted, would require the U.S. administration to prepare a report on Russian and Chinese influence and intelligence assets in Georgia, as well as develop a five-year strategy for U.S.–Georgia relations.

On June 3, during a hearing at the House Foreign Affairs Committee, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Georgian officials had approached Washington to ask what steps would be required to improve bilateral relations. Rubio also expressed hope for a change in “the trajectory not just of [the U.S.] relationship with Georgia, but of their behavior.”

Kobakhidze rejected that account, saying no such communication had taken place and arguing that Georgia “is not a school kid” to be addressed in such terms.

In 2023 and 2024, as the Georgian Dream government’s relations with Western partners deteriorated, the ruling party repeatedly argued that ties between Tbilisi and Washington would improve once Donald Trump returned to office. So far, however, that expectation has not materialized.

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