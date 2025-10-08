Arrests Continue: Flagbearer of Batumi Protests Detained by About Ten Police Officers, Witnesses Say

Flagbearer of the Batumi protests, Zurab Chavchanidze, has been arrested.

According to information provided to Batumelebi, the flagbearer was detained today, October 8, in Batumi. Witnesses say around ten police officers participated in the arrest. Batumelebi has learned that Zurab Chavchanidze has been transferred to Tbilisi.

Chavchanidze attended the protest in Tbilisi on October 4. For months, he has been taking part in demonstrations carrying the Georgian and EU flags – which is why he is known as the flagbearer of the Batumi protests.

Batumelebi spoke with Zurab Chavchanidze’s wife, Marina Gorjeladze. She told us that she has not yet been informed of the charges against her husband.

Zurab Chavchanidze, 58, is an internally displaced person from Abkhazia. The old tricolor Georgian flag that he wears as a mantle is the one he brought with him from Russian-occupied Sokhumi.

Following the October 4 rally in Tbilisi, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been making daily arrests — at least 25 people, including five organizers of the rally, have been detained so far. Irakli Kobakhidze, the Georgian Dream–appointed Prime Minister, has promised “zero compassion”.

Batumelebi is verifying the information with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

____________

Cover Photo: Zurab Chavchanidze in Tbilisi, October 4, 2025