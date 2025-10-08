Articles in English

Arrests Continue: Flagbearer of Batumi Protests Detained by About Ten Police Officers, Witnesses Say

08.10.2025 •
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

Flagbearer of the Batumi protests, Zurab Chavchanidze, has been arrested.

According to information provided to Batumelebi, the flagbearer was detained today, October 8, in Batumi. Witnesses say around ten police officers participated in the arrest. Batumelebi has learned that Zurab Chavchanidze has been transferred to Tbilisi.

Chavchanidze attended the protest in Tbilisi on October 4. For months, he has been taking part in demonstrations carrying the Georgian and EU flags – which is why he is known as the flagbearer of the Batumi protests.

Batumelebi spoke with Zurab Chavchanidze’s wife, Marina Gorjeladze. She told us that she has not yet been informed of the charges against her husband.

Zurab Chavchanidze, 58, is an internally displaced person from Abkhazia. The old tricolor Georgian flag that he wears as a mantle is the one he brought with him from Russian-occupied Sokhumi.

Following the October 4 rally in Tbilisi, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been making daily arrests — at least 25 people, including five organizers of the rally, have been detained so far. Irakli Kobakhidze, the Georgian Dream–appointed Prime Minister, has promised “zero compassion”.

Batumelebi is verifying the information with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Cover Photo: Zurab Chavchanidze in Tbilisi, October 4, 2025

Five Organizers of October 4 Protest Ordered into Pre-Trial Detention; 13 More Arrested — What We Know

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
