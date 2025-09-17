Police Will Stand with Citizens on October 4, Former Department Official Claims

“You will see with your own eyes on October 4, 2025, how many Ministry of Internal Affairs officers will switch sides and stand with the public,” says Irakli Shaishmelashvili, a former senior official of the Special Tasks Department, who now lives in the United States.

In an interview with Batumelebi, Shaishmelashvili discusses the internal dynamics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the role of former leadership in shaping the Special Tasks Department, and the potential for police officers to side with the public during protests.

Mr. Shaishmelashvili, UNM’s Levan Khabeishvili has been charged with offering a bribe and calling for the violent overthrow of Georgia’s constitutional order. This stems from his statement that if police officers sided with the people after a change in government, they would receive a reward of $200,000. His arrest was based on the testimonies of three individuals, who reportedly felt insulted by his offer. Do you know them, and how do you think they were selected to testify?

All three of these individuals [Shota Arjevanidze, Beka Rukhadze, and Shota Papuashvili] are from the same unit, specifically the unit for Mass Events within the Special Tasks Department [STD]. One of them is the head of this unit. Official information claims that these officers were randomly selected, which is absurd. There is no such thing as randomness in this context.

The correspondence that became public indicates that everything was orchestrated in a single day. If conducted within a legal framework, the process would typically take three to five working days. Instead, it appears to be a staged performance. The most significant factor in this performance is that these officers were likely persuaded to participate in exchange for specific bonuses or financial compensation; that is my guess. Otherwise, they would not have agreed to it.

Do you think large sums were paid?

No one will pay $200,000. As a bonus, they might give 1,500 or 5,000 GEL. I cannot provide exact figures, but they did it in exchange for money.

Having spent 22 years in this system, I find such actions highly insulting. Consider the context: when Tea Tsulukiani insults Georgia’s National hero, Giorgi Antsukhelidze, you feel no offense; when citizens are abducted from our country by occupiers, you feel no offense; when citizens are killed, such as the murder of Ginturi in the church, you feel no offense; when children, the age of your own child, are brutally beaten with no consequences or even a formal investigation, and you—an officer sworn to serve and protect your citizens—do not feel offended… yet you claim to be “offended’’ by a statement you heard on television?

Khabeishvili did not say anything illegal. He stated that if officers refuse to harm citizens and stand with the people when the government changes, they will receive a sum from the state budget as a bonus. That is what he expressed.

The definition of a bribe involves offering something in exchange for committing an illegal act. The police law mandates officers to protect citizens, which means they are obligated to uphold the oath they took. In this instance, it was not just Khabeishvili who was harmed; the damage extended to the officers themselves and the entire Ministry of Internal Affairs [MIA], as this incident further deteriorated the reputation of the police.

I am in communication with both active and former officers, and they are furious about the despicable behavior of these STD people. Kharazishvili’s [Zviad Kharazishvili, former head of the STD] actions have led to a complete loss of public trust in the MIA. A few individuals are tarnishing the entire department and structure through their conduct.

You spent 22 years in this structure. Do you think there is anyone in the police who would realistically refuse to follow orders to disperse people and act against the system, or are these expectations futile?



I can confirm that those I communicate with will not comply for any amount of money. They will not re-enact what occurred in November and December 2024. You will see with your own eyes on October 4, 2025, how many Ministry of Internal Affairs employees will stand with the public.



What gives you hope for this?



This is not merely my own perspective. I have stated multiple times that a positive attitude toward the MIA employees must be fostered in society to encourage them to stand on the side of the citizens.

I have heard phrases at protest rallies — ‘Stand with the people,’ ‘Do not beat the citizens,’ and ‘Let us forget that you have used violence against us.’ What more attitude do they need?

This approach is practical, but even if ten people came forward today, nothing would change. The discussion centers on the specific decisions police officers make on a given day.

When society unites to demand what is constitutionally theirs, a free electoral environment, a lawful state, the removal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service from the electoral process, and an impartial election commission, what will the police say? Will they say, “We must disperse you”?

If they choose to stand with the people on that day, the regime will change. History has shown that every peaceful revolution occurs when law enforcement aligns with society.

Even now, the people are demanding the same things, yet the police still use violence against them.

The MIA comprises 25,000 individuals. Who are those using violence for money? These are individuals who have failed in life, who have achieved nothing, often obtaining their positions through nepotism. A sense of inferiority consumes them, and they have no other resources to succeed, which is why they find themselves in these roles. These people will never stand with the citizens.

Their financial stability relies on this system, high salaries, bonuses, allowances, and official cars. In total, only about 500 to 1,000 individuals are involved in this corruption. In reality, there are many decent people within the Ministry. Just because they work there does not mean they approve of the actions they witness. However, they are often held back by their families, responsibilities, and obligations.

And what about the responsibility to their country? Don’t they think about that?

That is why these officers should also stand alongside the community.

The police are also tired, as society has become increasingly polarized over the past 12 years under Georgian Dream governance. The MIA has become a partisan workforce.

Do you think Ivanishvili genuinely felt threatened, which is why he arrested Levan Khabeishvili?



Around August 16–17, I spoke with friends who informed me that an order had been given to create compromising material on Khabeishvili and to arrest him. Anri Okhanashvili, former head of the State Security Service [SSS], either failed to follow through or was unable to carry it out. Perhaps he did not consider the evidence or model that the new head, Mamuka Mdinaradze, is now using to be reliable.



However, it is evident that October 4 united segments of society that may never have collaborated before. It brought together individuals with differing political views and backgrounds, demonstrating that ordinary citizens, including students, professors, doctors, peasants, and emigrants, can unite to fight against corruption. Consequently, Georgian Dream felt genuine fear.



Do you think Khabeishvili’s arrest will change this process?



On the contrary, it will strengthen the movement. From what I observe in social groups and media programs, people are rallying behind this momentum.

In a few days, I plan to make a similar statement, encouraging others to ensure that, on that specific day, they do not act against the people. Those who choose to stand with the citizens will undoubtedly be rewarded, similar to the funds from the state budget that Khabeishvili talked about. Currently, Georgian Dream pays people to harm citizens, while we will compensate those who choose to support them.

You mentioned Kharazishvili, stating that his actions caused public disdain for the police. They also say he had a significant influence over the special forces. What changes occurred in the system after he left, and do you think the new leadership will struggle to manage the situation?

No one respected Kharazishvili [nicknamed ‘Khareba’]. In fact, many disliked him; they could not tolerate him. As a result, he filled the STD with his own people.

So, the ones who beat the people were Kharazishvili’s personnel?

Yes, they were all Kharazishvili’s people. When he left the Ministry, a significant number of them went with him. There were whispers that Kharazishvili should have been returned to the SSS, but it seems he was discarded.

Do you know where he is now and what he is doing?

According to my sources, he is at home. Kharazishvili was always the executor of the dirtiest operations in that system, and he was paid handsomely for that. He would follow orders and then be discarded, a situation he had become accustomed to.

The new head, Roman Kartsivadze, has brought back many individuals from his team in an attempt to win their favor. However, neither Kartsivadze nor Geka [Gela Geladze, Minister of Internal Affairs] anticipated the negative consequences of this decision. By reinstating these individuals, they have sparked even greater dissatisfaction within the STD. The employees in this department are now angrier than before. The return of Kharazishvili’s associates has created significant unrest among them.

Special forces often train at the Ministry of Defense base. In the footage that was released, they were practicing dispersing rallies. There were also discussions about acquiring new water cannon vehicles. Do you have any information on this?

The footage was filmed at the military aerodrome of the Ministry of Defense. From what I saw, they were constructing a model of Parliament and running through various scenarios for its defense. This included live personnel and special equipment. However, this equipment is not new; it was used last year.

They are apprehensive about October 4 because the STD has not conducted training of this scale since December 2019.

Do you think they plan to repeat what we saw last year, or do you still have hope that the special forces will break away from the system?

That depends on how steadfast society is and how many people will gather on Rustaveli Avenue. The government calculates the number of people at the rally. Therefore, while scale is one consideration, the unity of the people is another. We will either survive or, if the regime breaks us, we may struggle to regain our footing in the years to come.