Former ISFED Director Nino Dolidze Gives Testimony in ‘Face Masks’ Case’ Over Alleged Sabotage

In the so-called “face masks’ case,” on September 3, former director of ISFED, Nino Dolidze, is testifying before a magistrate judge.

According to Dolidze, ISFED has never purchased anything for protests, and the face masks cited in the case brought against them under the investigation into “sabotage against the state” had in fact been bought for employees.

“For a long time now, we have been witnessing targeted actions against civil society — whether through smear campaigns against my organization or against me personally, or through legislative changes, such as the adoption of the Russian Law the first and second time, the so-called ‘Ivanishvili’s FARA,’ and so on. We have seen attempts at the legislative level to suppress civil society organizations, and this is yet another form of persecution. As an organization’s assets are frozen, it will struggle to function…

‘Fair Elections’ has never bought anything for protests. The face masks, which they are presumably questioning us about, were purchased for employees, because I had to ensure their safety. These people were defending human rights, conducting monitoring, and of course, as director, I was obligated to protect their rights,” Nino Dolidze stated before entering the courtroom.