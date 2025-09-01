Prosecutor’s Office Summons NGOs’ Leaders in ‘Face Masks’ Case Over Alleged Sabotage

The General Prosecutor’s Office is summoning the heads of civil society organizations for questioning as witnesses in the so-called “face masks” case over alleged sabotage against the state.

“As the public is aware, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia is conducting an investigation into sabotage, attempted sabotage under aggravating circumstances, assisting foreign organizations or organizations under foreign control in hostile activities, and mobilizing funds for activities directed against Georgia’s constitutional order and the foundations of national security.

Within the framework of this criminal investigation, in order to clarify circumstances significant to the case, the leaders of certain non-governmental organizations have been summoned to the Prosecutor General’s Office for questioning as witnesses,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in its statement.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, “The investigation into this criminal case has established that, during 2024, the planning and organization of violent protest rallies held in front of the Parliament of Georgia and in various locations across the country involved not only leaders of opposition political parties but also representatives of certain foundations and non-governmental organizations. These circumstances, along with the evidence gathered in the case, served as the basis for freezing the bank accounts of 12 legal entities – foundations and non-governmental organizations – thereby restricting the further misuse of financial resources.”

What is Happening

On August 27, the Tbilisi City Court granted a Prosecutor’s Office request to freeze the bank accounts of seven NGOs: Civil Society Foundation, ISFED, IDFI, Defenders of Democracy, Georgian Democracy Initiative, Sapari, and the Social Justice Center.

The Prosecutor’s Office claimed that during the spring protests, these organizations had purchased gas masks, goggles, face coverings, pepper spray, and other gear for protest participants, and had also helped pay fines for detained protesters and supported their families. The case was opened following a request from Vato Shakarashvili’s movement “United Neutral Georgia.”

After the Georgian court froze the bank accounts of seven Civil Society Organizations (CSO/NGO), the ruling party’s propaganda channel, TV Imedi, attempted to portray these organizations as engaged in “state sabotage.” The channel aired documents showing that the CSOs had purchased respirators, protective goggles and other protective items worth 8,700GEL [approximately $3,230].