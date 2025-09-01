“Your Inaction Raises Doubts and Questions Among the Georgian People” – Kavelashvili’s Open Letter to Trump

Georgian Dream–appointed President Mikheil Kavelashvili addresses US President Donald Trump:

Open Letter

To the President of the United States of America,

His Excellency Mr. Donald Trump

First of all, I would like once again to express my deep respect for you as the leader chosen by the American people. I also wish to reiterate my hope that your presidency will strengthen the United States of America and bring greater prosperity to the American people, as well as more peace, tranquillity, and well-being to the entire world.

As the leaders of the Government of Georgia have repeatedly stated publicly, resetting relations with the United States and renewing the strategic partnership between our two countries from a clean slate is one of the main priorities of Georgia’s foreign policy. I remind you that this strategic partnership was abolished by President Biden’s administration shortly after your election as President of the United States, just weeks before your inauguration, as part of the unfair, harsh, and aggressive policies it pursued toward several sovereign states.

Against this background, I must again regretfully note that your administration has not shown appropriate attention toward Georgia. This comes as a surprise to Georgian society, especially given the complete alignment of values between our governments. On the very issues that your administration highlights today, Georgia’s ruling team spoke out years earlier. Yet, despite this identical worldview, regrettably, instead of your administration, it is the “deep state” that remains active in Georgia, using the same entrenched, heavy-handed methods instilled by USAID, NED, and other similar organizations to stir destabilization and undermine peace. Fortunately, the Georgian people are more united than ever in resisting the “deep state,” a fact our citizens have repeatedly demonstrated over the past four years. It is thanks above all to the wisdom, experience, and determination of the Georgian people that four attempts at revolution organized by the “deep state” in Georgia were thwarted.

It is also noteworthy that in just a few months of your presidency, you have forged close relations with all of Georgia’s neighbours: you successfully facilitated a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, you actively cooperate with the Turkish authorities, and you even restored partnership with Vladimir Putin. Yet, amid all this, your administration remains silent about Georgia — something that, as I have already noted, causes bewilderment within Georgian society.

It is said that in the past few months you have changed half the world. Naturally, however, everyone views events from their own perspective, and given that your administration does not show the logical level of attention toward our country, the Georgian people are left with doubts and questions about how free and genuine your administration’s actions truly are when it comes to strengthening peace in the region. Georgian society is deeply concerned about the dominance in Georgia of the “deep state,” focused on war and unrest, while your administration, unfortunately, observes passively.

I remain hopeful that your administration’s approach toward Georgia will change. It is important that, in the perception of the Georgian people, the United States be associated not with the “deep state” but with a strong American President; not with constant attempts at unrest and destabilization but with peace and stability; not with gender and LGBT propaganda but with respect for traditional values.

For my part, as the President of Georgia, I am fully prepared to assist in realizing the declared goal of the Georgian government — to restore the strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States on a clean slate and on the basis of a clear roadmap. Achieving this goal, however, requires the establishment of a fair and considerate approach by your administration toward the Georgian state and the Georgian people.

With deepest respect,

Mikheil Kavelashvili

President of Georgia