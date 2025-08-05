Articles in English

“U.S. Involvement in Baku-Yerevan Talks Is Good News for the South Caucasus” — Olesya Vartanyan

05.08.2025 •
“U.S. Involvement in Baku-Yerevan Talks Is Good News for the South Caucasus” — Olesya Vartanyan
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

“The activation of the U.S. is particularly important for Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and, more broadly, for the South Caucasus,” says Olesya Vartanyan, an analyst on South Caucasus affairs, assessing Washington’s initiative to improve relations between Baku and Yerevan.

The U.S. administration has already offered to assist Baku and Yerevan in negotiations concerning transportation issues. Around three weeks ago, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack announced that Washington had proposed a 100-year lease of the Zangezur Corridor to Armenia and Azerbaijan. He also indicated that the U.S. is willing to take responsibility for managing the corridor if it helps break the deadlock in negotiations between the two countries.

“This renewed engagement by the U.S. is in fact a very positive development,” Vartanyan says. “It not only encourages Azerbaijan — which currently holds most of the key leverage to sign or advance a peace deal — but also raises hopes that the parties could reach an agreement on a crucial issue like transportation links.”

“This would be a significant step forward for the entire region. It would not only strengthen stability and reduce the risk of new wars and escalations, but also significantly improve the region’s transit potential. Overall, this is very good news for the South Caucasus,” Vartanyan adds.

According to the expert, it is crucial at this stage for negotiations to focus on a specific component — transportation connectivity — or, alternatively, to first finalize a peace agreement and return to such large-scale projects later.

Depending on what Washington chooses to emphasize, it will also become clear how actively the U.S. intends to engage and what level of diplomatic effort it is willing to invest.

On August 4, Alex Raufoglu, an Azerbaijani journalist based in Washington, wrote that, according to several sources, U.S. President Trump is expected to host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House later this week. This information has not yet been officially confirmed by either side.

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
ასევე:
Direct Flights from St. Petersburg to Occupied Sokhumi Set to Begin August 14
Direct Flights from St. Petersburg to Occupied Sokhumi Set to Begin August 14

რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგები ომში – 13 ივნისი

რუსეთის სარაკეტო თავდასხმა ხარკოვზე – დაშავებულთა რაოდენობა იზრდება

ახალი მონაცემები რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგებზე ომში – 28 ივნისი

ვინ არის მზია ამაღლობელი – ადვოკატის სიტყვა სასამართლოში 05.08.2025
ვინ არის მზია ამაღლობელი – ადვოკატის სიტყვა სასამართლოში
“U.S. Involvement in Baku-Yerevan Talks Is Good News for the South Caucasus” — Olesya Vartanyan 05.08.2025
“U.S. Involvement in Baku-Yerevan Talks Is Good News for the South Caucasus” — Olesya Vartanyan
მზია უნდა გაამართლონ და დაუყოვნებლივ გაათავისუფლონ – საერთაშორისო ადვოკატი 05.08.2025
მზია უნდა გაამართლონ და დაუყოვნებლივ გაათავისუფლონ – საერთაშორისო ადვოკატი
Direct Flights from St. Petersburg to Occupied Sokhumi Set to Begin August 14 05.08.2025
Direct Flights from St. Petersburg to Occupied Sokhumi Set to Begin August 14
15,000 Tons of Russian Fuel Enter Batumi; Georgia’s Revenue Service Denies Sanctions Breach 05.08.2025
15,000 Tons of Russian Fuel Enter Batumi; Georgia’s Revenue Service Denies Sanctions Breach
15 000 ტონა რუსული დიზელი ბათუმში – შემოსავლები ირწმუნება, რომ გემი და ტვირთი სანქცირებული არ არის 05.08.2025
15 000 ტონა რუსული დიზელი ბათუმში – შემოსავლები ირწმუნება, რომ გემი და ტვირთი სანქცირებული არ არის