Turkish Aircraft Crashes Near Georgia-Azerbaijan Border, Investigation Underway

An aircraft has crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border. Footage of the crash has been shared by the pro–Georgian Dream TV channel Imedi, which reported that the aircraft was believed to be a Turkish military jet. However, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has clarified that it was a cargo aircraft, and the details are still under investigation.

According to the Ministry, the incident occurred on November 11 in the Sighnaghi municipality, about 5 kilometers from Georgia’s state border. Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft was flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

An investigation has been launched under Article 275, Part 4 of the Criminal Code, which addresses violations of aviation safety or operational regulations that result in the loss of human life. The Ministry of Internal Affairs said it will provide the public with detailed updates on the incident as they become available.