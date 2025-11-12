Turkey Confirms 20 Soldiers Killed in Air Crash in Georgia Near Azerbaijani Border

Turkey has confirmed that 20 servicemen were killed when a C-130 military transport aircraft crashed in eastern Georgia near the Azerbaijani border on November 11. The Republic of Türkiye Ministry of National Defence confirmed the loss of its servicemen in an official statement on X:

“Our heroic comrades-in-arms were martyred on November 11, 2025, when our C-130 military cargo plane, which had taken off from Azerbaijan to our country, crashed on the Georgia-Azerbaijan border. On behalf of myself and the members of the Ministry of National Defense, I wish Allah’s mercy on our heroic martyrs; I offer my condolences to their grieving families and our noble nation,” the post reads.

The ministry’s message was accompanied by photos and the names of the soldiers who died in the crash.

The plane went down about five kilometers from the town of Sighnaghi, shortly after entering Georgian airspace. According to Georgia’s air navigation service SAKAERONAVIGATSIA, the aircraft disappeared from radar without sending any distress signal.

“A Turkish Air Force C-130 aircraft vanished from Sakaeronavigatsia’s radar a few minutes after crossing into Georgian territory, without transmitting an emergency alert,” the agency said. “Search and rescue operations were immediately launched in accordance with established procedures.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a condolence letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressing grief over the deaths of Turkish servicemen:

“Dear Mr. President, My dear Brother, We were deeply saddened by the tragic news of the loss of servicemen in the crash of a Turkish Air Force military cargo plane, which took off from Ganja and crashed in Georgian territory. In this moment of sorrow, I share your grief and, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, extend heartfelt condolences to You, the families and loved ones of the deceased, and the fraternal people of Türkiye. May their souls rest in peace”.

Georgian Dream-appointed Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also expressed condolences on X (formerly Twitter):

I conveyed my heartfelt condolences to President @RTErdogan following the tragic crash of a Turkish Air Force cargo plane in Georgia. During this difficult time, Georgia stands in full solidarity with our Turkish friends. Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and… — Irakli Kobakhidze (@PM_Kobakhidze) November 11, 2025

According to the Georgia’s Ministry pf Internal Affairs, the incident occurred on November 11 in the Sighnaghi municipality, about 5 kilometers from Georgia’s state border. Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft was flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

An investigation has been launched under Article 275, Part 4 of the Criminal Code, which addresses violations of aviation safety or operational regulations that result in the loss of human life.