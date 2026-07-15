Georgian Opposition Leader Zurab Japaridze Hospitalised After Being Hit by a Car

According to a family member, opposition politician Zurab (Girchi) Japaridze has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

Japaridze himself confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

“A car hit me while on scooter, I am good. Have no fractures, only bruises. I have a concussion, and I can’t remember certain things. I’m at the clinic undergoing examinations. The police came and said they would obtain the CCTV footage. So far, I don’t remember where it happened, who was there, or how it happened,” Japaridze wrote.

His brother, Gia Japaridze, also commented on the incident.

“He was hit by a car. He can’t remember the moment when the car struck him. He’s still undergoing examinations at the clinic, and visitors aren’t allowed inside, so we don’t yet know the full extent of his injuries. I was able to see him briefly. As far as I know, he has bruises,” Gia Japaridze told Formula TV.

Zurab Japaridze was admitted to Mediclab Clinic at around 12:00 p.m.