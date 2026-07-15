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Georgian Opposition Leader Zurab Japaridze Hospitalised After Being Hit by a Car

15.07.2026
Georgian Opposition Leader Zurab Japaridze Hospitalised After Being Hit by a Car
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

According to a family member, opposition politician Zurab (Girchi) Japaridze has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

Japaridze himself confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

“A car hit me while on scooter, I am good. Have no fractures, only bruises. I have a concussion, and I can’t remember certain things. I’m at the clinic undergoing examinations. The police came and said they would obtain the CCTV footage. So far, I don’t remember where it happened, who was there, or how it happened,” Japaridze wrote.

His brother, Gia Japaridze, also commented on the incident.

“He was hit by a car. He can’t remember the moment when the car struck him. He’s still undergoing examinations at the clinic, and visitors aren’t allowed inside, so we don’t yet know the full extent of his injuries. I was able to see him briefly. As far as I know, he has bruises,” Gia Japaridze told Formula TV.

Zurab Japaridze was admitted to Mediclab Clinic at around 12:00 p.m.

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

25 წელია ვწერთ იმაზე, რაც შენ გაწუხებს და რასაც მთავრობა გიმალავს, თუმცა დღეს, რეპრესიული პოლიტიკის პირობებში, როდესაც დამოუკიდებელ გამოცემებს „ქართული ოცნება“ შემოსავლის წყაროს უკეტავს, ამას მარტო ვეღარ შევძლებთ. ჩვენ არ ვეკუთვნით არცერთ პოლიტიკურ ძალას და ბიზნესჯგუფს. ჩვენ ვეკუთვნით საზოგადოებას. დღეს შენი მხარდაჭერა გვჭირდება _ ამისთვის შევქმენით მარტივი და უსაფრთხო პლატფორმა: შეგიძლია აირჩიო შენთვის მისაღები თანხა, რომლის გადახდასაც შეძლებ, თუნდაც თვეში 1 ლარი, და გახდე „ბათუმელებისა“ და „ნეტგაზეთის“ მხარდამჭერი. ჩვენ არ გვინდა დამატებით ფინანსურ ტვირთად ვიქცეთ ვინმესთვის. ჩვენთვის საზოგადოების მხარდაჭერა არა თანხის ოდენობით, არამედ ჩვენი მკითხველისა და გულშემატკივრის სიმრავლით იზომება.
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Georgian Opposition Leader Zurab Japaridze Hospitalised After Being Hit by a Car 15.07.2026
Georgian Opposition Leader Zurab Japaridze Hospitalised After Being Hit by a Car
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