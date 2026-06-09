David McAllister on Georgia and Enlargement: The EU Cannot Treat a Candidate Country Purely as a Transactional Partner

“There is no more time for grey zones,” says David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs.

He answered Netgazeti’s questions about the enlargement process and relations between Georgia and the European Union.

In June, the European Parliament will debate a critical report on Georgia, which AFET has adopted. Representatives of the Georgian Dream government often claim that European Parliament reports and resolutions are not worth the paper they are written on. What would be your response to them — what actual weight and influence does this report carry?

The report reflects the position of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the increasingly critical view within the European Parliament towards the Georgian government. The assessment is very clear. Georgia is described as a candidate country “in name only” and the government’s policies raise serious concerns. The report contributes to debates on sanctions, visa policy, financial assistance and the future of the accession process. At the same time, it clearly distinguishes between the actions of the authorities and the views of large parts of Georgian society, which continue to support European integration.

The report indicates that Georgian Dream has not only suspended but effectively reversed Georgia’s course of European integration. Is a return to the EU integration path still seen as a possible scenario for this government?

Relations between the EU and the Georgian authorities are at a low point. The report concludes that “Georgian Dream” has moved the country away from its European integration path. That does not mean Georgia cannot join the EU. Large parts of its society support EU integration, and Article 78 of the Georgian constitution commits the country to that goal. But progress requires a clear political shift by the government. The current level of repression, anti-EU rhetoric and pressure on civil society is incompatible with EU accession standards.

If democratic backsliding does not stop, is it possible that the EU might still choose „business as usual“ with Georgia, given the country’s strategic importance for connectivity? The EU already maintains partnership relations with other authoritarian countries in the region, such as Azerbaijan. It also might be exactly what Georgian Dream wants: connectivity, but not enlargement. How do you view this possibility?

Georgia matters strategically, particularly for connectivity, trade routes and stability in the Black Sea region. An EU candidate status comes with political conditions. The EU cannot treat a candidate country purely as a transactional partner. Progress towards membership depends on democracy, rule of law and political freedoms. Relations with the Georgian authorities are deteriorating because the government continues to move in the opposite direction.

The Georgian pro-government TV channel Imedi has been banned from operating within the European Parliament for one year. How common is this practice of imposing such restrictions in the European Parliament? Furthermore, should we expect similar decisions regarding Rustavi 2 and POSTV?

Restrictions of this kind are unusual in the European Parliament and are taken only in exceptional circumstances. The European Parliament expects accredited media representatives to respect institutional rules and basic professional standards.

The EU has declared enlargement a geopolitical necessity. Simultaneously, discussions have intensified regarding various initiatives, whether it be reforming the unanimity rule or introducing associate membership for Ukraine. There has also been mention of a new type of Accession Treaty to be signed with Montenegro, which could serve as a model for other candidate countries. I understand these issues are still under deliberation, but in your view, when and in what configuration will the next EU enlargement take place, and where will Georgia stand at that time?

There is no more time for grey zones. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has changed how the European Union approaches enlargement. At the same time, enlargement remains firmly merit-based. Countries move forward only if they deliver reforms and align with EU policies. There can be no shortcuts on these principles. The accession process itself is likely to become more gradual and flexible in certain areas. Discussions are ongoing about phased integration, earlier access to parts of the single market and closer sectoral cooperation before full membership. Georgia once belonged to the frontrunners of the Eastern Partnership. If, how and when Georgia will move closer to the EU again depends on political developments inside the country.