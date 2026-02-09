Articles in English

Lawyer Says Authorities Bring New Charge Against Imprisoned Opposition Figure Nika Melia

09.02.2026 •
Lawyer Says Authorities Bring New Charge Against Imprisoned Opposition Figure Nika Melia
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the “Akhali” party who is currently imprisoned, is facing yet another criminal charge, according to his lawyer Giorgi Kondakhishvili.

The charge is scheduled to be formally presented at 15:00 at Rustavi Prison.

“An investigator from the Vake-Saburtalo investigative service contacted me this morning and once again informed us that a resolution has been issued to charge Nika Melia. We have frankly lost count. The case again concerns an alleged episode of insulting a judge, which supposedly took place several months ago, during the summer, in the context of an administrative offense hearing involving Judge [Tornike] Kochkiani. We all attended that hearing, and I personally did not observe any such incident on Nika Melia’s part,” Kondakhishvili said on TV Pirveli.

According to the lawyer, the authorities are attempting to subject Melia to psychological pressure by bringing new charges against him on a monthly basis.

“I believe this is the fourth charge within a year, and it appears they are trying to break Nika psychologically – to push him into despair. But they have misjudged him. Despite the injustice he has faced for years, he has not broken; on the contrary, he is more motivated and shows an even stronger determination to fight,” Kondakhishvili added.

Melia has already been convicted in a case related to his failure to appear before the Tsulukiani Commission.

He has been sentenced to one and a half years in prison in connection with the case involving the splashing of water on Judge Irakli Shvangiradze.

Melia is also charged in the so-called “sabotage” case.

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
ასევე:
‘Reform’ to Seize Total Control: Georgian Dream Targets Education System
‘Reform’ to Seize Total Control: Georgian Dream Targets Education System
Georgian Dream Passes Another Package of Repressive Amendments at First Reading
Georgian Dream Passes Another Package of Repressive Amendments at First Reading
Georgian Dream Unveils Sweeping Crackdown on Foreign Funding and Political Activity
Georgian Dream Unveils Sweeping Crackdown on Foreign Funding and Political Activity
“My Would-Be Assassin Was Held Below My Cell”: Givi Targamadze Released After Seven Months in Prison
“My Would-Be Assassin Was Held Below My Cell”: Givi Targamadze Released After Seven Months in Prison

რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგები ომში – 5 აპრილი

ვინ არის უკრაინის ახალი მთავარსარდალი, გენერალ-პოლკოვნიკი სირსკი

2 წელი მარიუპოლის თეატრის დაბომბვიდან – ვიდეო

„ოცნების ეს ნაბიჯი ნიშნავს ადვოკატურის დამოუკიდებლობის დემონტაჟს“ – ინტერვიუ 09.02.2026
„ოცნების ეს ნაბიჯი ნიშნავს ადვოკატურის დამოუკიდებლობის დემონტაჟს“ – ინტერვიუ
ცხმორისში დამწვარ მეჩეთს აღადგენენ 09.02.2026
ცხმორისში დამწვარ მეჩეთს აღადგენენ
რა ბედი ეწია მოსამართლის საქმეს, რომელმაც „ოცნების“ ახალი კანონების გამოყენებაზე უარი თქვა 09.02.2026
რა ბედი ეწია მოსამართლის საქმეს, რომელმაც „ოცნების“ ახალი კანონების გამოყენებაზე უარი თქვა
‘Reform’ to Seize Total Control: Georgian Dream Targets Education System 09.02.2026
‘Reform’ to Seize Total Control: Georgian Dream Targets Education System
თსუ და სტუ აღარ გაერთიანდება – კობახიძე 09.02.2026
თსუ და სტუ აღარ გაერთიანდება – კობახიძე
„ცხვირის გატეხასა და შიმშილზე საშინელი კონფორმიზმია“ – მასწავლებელი 09.02.2026
„ცხვირის გატეხასა და შიმშილზე საშინელი კონფორმიზმია“ – მასწავლებელი