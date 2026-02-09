Lawyer Says Authorities Bring New Charge Against Imprisoned Opposition Figure Nika Melia

Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the “Akhali” party who is currently imprisoned, is facing yet another criminal charge, according to his lawyer Giorgi Kondakhishvili.

The charge is scheduled to be formally presented at 15:00 at Rustavi Prison.

“An investigator from the Vake-Saburtalo investigative service contacted me this morning and once again informed us that a resolution has been issued to charge Nika Melia. We have frankly lost count. The case again concerns an alleged episode of insulting a judge, which supposedly took place several months ago, during the summer, in the context of an administrative offense hearing involving Judge [Tornike] Kochkiani. We all attended that hearing, and I personally did not observe any such incident on Nika Melia’s part,” Kondakhishvili said on TV Pirveli.

According to the lawyer, the authorities are attempting to subject Melia to psychological pressure by bringing new charges against him on a monthly basis.

“I believe this is the fourth charge within a year, and it appears they are trying to break Nika psychologically – to push him into despair. But they have misjudged him. Despite the injustice he has faced for years, he has not broken; on the contrary, he is more motivated and shows an even stronger determination to fight,” Kondakhishvili added.

Melia has already been convicted in a case related to his failure to appear before the Tsulukiani Commission.

He has been sentenced to one and a half years in prison in connection with the case involving the splashing of water on Judge Irakli Shvangiradze.

Melia is also charged in the so-called “sabotage” case.