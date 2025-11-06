Prosecutor’s Office Launches Criminal Proceedings Against Eight Opposition Leaders for “Crimes Against the State”

The Prosecutor’s Office has launched criminal proceedings against eight opposition leaders, charging them with crimes against the state.

The announcement was made today, November 6, by the Prosecutor General of Georgia, Giorgi Gvaramidze, at a press briefing.

According to him, criminal prosecution has been initiated against Mikheil Saakashvili, Giorgi Vashadze, Nika Gvaramia, Nikanor Melia, Zurab “Girchi” Japaridze, Elene Khoshtaria, Mamuka Khazaradze, and Badri Japaridze.

Specifically, opposition leaders are being charged with sabotage, assisting a foreign state in hostile activities, financing actions directed against Georgia’s constitutional order and national security, and inciting the violent overthrow of the constitutional system and government.

“Following the start of war actions in Ukraine, in order to avoid a potential military confrontation with the Russian Federation, the Georgian government, guided by national security interests, chose a policy of not imposing economic sanctions against the aggressor country and maintaining peace in the country. Because of this decision, several opposition leaders — Elene Khoshtaria, Zurab Girchi Japaridze, and Giorgi Vashadze — acting to the detriment of Georgia’s state interests, sought to create an artificial pretext for international sanctions by providing foreign state representatives with information about fuel imports to Georgia and about real or fabricated situations in the country’s defense sector. They also spread false information claiming that Georgia’s airspace was being used to deliver Iranian combat drones to the Russian Federation. In addition, Khoshtaria, Japaridze, and Vashadze periodically handed over information and documentation — including lists of public servants — to representatives of foreign states for the purpose of sanctioning them. As a result, approximately 300 Georgian citizens, including political officials, public servants, and several business figures, were sanctioned by various countries. In October 2024, after opposition parties lost the parliamentary elections, Zurab Japaridze, Giorgi Vashadze, Elene Khoshtaria, Nika Gvaramia, Nikanor Melia, Mamuka Khazaradze, and Badri Japaridze began active efforts to radicalize street protests under the pretext of alleged election fraud. These individuals publicly called for revolution, the overthrow of the government, the collapse of state authority, the blockade of government buildings, and physical confrontation with law enforcement officers. At the same time, the former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, using his personal social media pages and video messages disseminated by mass media, publicly urged his supporters to engage in unlawful and violent acts, calling for ‘struggle’ and ‘aggressive resistance.’ In his statements, he also encouraged supporters to seize government buildings and ‘bring down the regime.’ The rallies that began near the Parliament building quickly escalated beyond the limits defined by law. There were multiple incidents of organized and targeted confrontations with police, during which protesters threw Molotov cocktails and other flammable materials at law enforcement officers. The violent actions were coordinated with the aforementioned politicians. Violent groups acted in concert, maintaining communication through so-called ‘radios,’ which, along with other items, were seized during searches of opposition party offices — including those of the United National Movement, Droa, and Girchi – More Freedom. On November 28, 2024, at the opposition leaders’ urging, the violent confrontation between protesters and police near the Parliament building lasted six days. As a result, 158 law enforcement officers were injured, several of them seriously. Protesters set fire to rooms inside the Parliament building, causing significant damage, as well as to police vehicles and other state and private property along Rustaveli Avenue. In parallel, financial and material resources were being collected and distributed to violent groups. Non-governmental organizations and specially created ‘funds’ were actively involved in this process alongside the politicians, and these funds reportedly received financing from international donors. Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, the following charges have been filed:

Mikheil Saakashvili — under Article 317 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, for public calls to overthrow the constitutional order or government by force;

Zurab Girchi Japaridze and Giorgi Vashadze — under Article 318(1) and Article 319, for sabotage and assisting a foreign state in hostile activities;

Elene Khoshtaria — under Article 318(1), Article 319, and Article 321¹(1), for sabotage, providing material resources for such crimes, and assisting a foreign state in hostile activities;

Nika Gvaramia, Nikanor Melia, Mamuka Khazaradze, and Badri Japaridze — under Article 318(1), for sabotage.

“The Prosecutor’s Office will apply to the court within the statutory time frame to request bail for Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, and to set a pre-trial hearing date for the other defendants,” Giorgi Gvaramidze said.