Another Journalist Arrested in New Wave of Detentions Targeting Daily Protests

20.10.2025 •
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

“Formula TV” journalist Keta Tsitskishvili is reportedly being detained. She wrote about it herself:

“They’ve come for me too! The police showed up! If they think they can scare me, my family, or any of my friends – they’re wrong. In the end, we will still win,” Tsitskishvili wrote, asking her grandparents not to worry.

On October 19, another Formula TV journalist, Vakho Sanaia, was arrested and sentenced to six days of administrative detention. Over the past two days, several people have been detained and taken to court, where they were handed administrative arrests on charges such as “blocking the road” or “wearing a face mask” during the protest.

The Georgian Dream’s parliament tightened protest laws in an effort to end the daily demonstrations that began on November 28, 2024, after the party announced the postponement of Georgia’s EU bid.

Under the new regulations, actions such as covering one’s face or blocking a road are no longer punishable by fines – they now result in immediate detention, while repeated participation can lead to criminal charges. Administrative detention may last for up to 15 days.

The amendments were rushed through and signed under an accelerated procedure.

Even before the recent tightening of regulations, under the already repressive laws, it was common practice to fine journalists covering protests – despite video evidence clearly showing that they were wearing press badges and held official accreditation.

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
