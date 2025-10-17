Articles in English

Sixteen More Arrested in Connection with October 4 Events, Total Detainees Now 62

17.10.2025 •
Sixteen More Arrested in Connection with October 4 Events, Total Detainees Now 62
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

Sixteen more people have been arrested on October 17 in connection with the events of October 4, bringing the total number of detainees to 62.

The announcement was made by Georgia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Gela Geladze, representing the ruling Georgian Dream party.

“Today we arrested 16 additional individuals. As of now, a total of 62 people have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation. Criminal proceedings have also been initiated against two individuals currently abroad. Some of the detainees are charged with calling for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order or the government, attempting to seize or block strategic or special-purpose facilities, organizing or participating in group violence, while others are charged with violence against law enforcement officers,” Geladze said.

Among the two individuals abroad facing criminal prosecution is Irakli Shaishmelashvili, a former senior official of the Special Tasks Department (STD). According to Geladze, Shaishmelashvili is accused of “calling for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and the government.”

“The detainees, together with the organizers of the protest, dismantled the fences surrounding the presidential residence on Atoneli Street on October 4 and attempted to seize the building. As a result of the unlawful and violent actions carried out by protesters, 35 police officers were injured, several of them seriously, with most sustaining head injuries. We continue investigative actions to identify other perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Geladze said, thanking the police for their service.

“We will act with the utmost strictness against anyone who attempts to undermine the stability of our country and the rule of law. Anyone who raises a hand against the state or law enforcement will be held fully accountable under the law,” Geladze declared.

He also dismissed as “ridiculous” the reports that the gate of the presidential residence on Atoneli Street had been intentionally damaged.

“It’s awkward even to comment on such claims – it’s laughable. We actually ordered an additional forensic examination to determine whether there were any signs of cutting on the fences or whether the damage resulted from physical force. The examination confirmed there were no signs of cutting,” Geladze added.

As of now, 62 people have been arrested in connection with the events of October 4 in Tbilisi. Of them, only two – Dr. Giorgi Chakhunashvili and graphic designer Ia Darakhvelidze – were granted bail and released; the rest remain in pre-trial detention.

Members of the protest’s ‘organizing committee’ – Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Manjgaladze, and Lasha Beridze – have also been charged with organizing and leading group violence, attempting to seize strategic or special-purpose facilities, and calling for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and government. They face up to nine years in prison.

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
