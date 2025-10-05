October 4 Rally Organizers Face Up to Nine Years as Total Detainees Remain Unknown and MIA Warns Against All Assemblies

All members of the organizing committee of the October 4 rally announced by opera singer and one of the leaders of the Rustaveli Avenue movement, Paata Burchuladze, have been arrested, including Burchuladze himself. They face up to nine years in prison.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the investigation is underway under Georgia’s Criminal Code (Articles 317, 222, 225, and 187) in connection with actions aimed at threatening state power, attempting to seize strategically important facilities, organizing and/or participating in organized violence, and causing property damage.

🔴 Paata Burchuladze – former opera singer, one of the leaders of Rustaveli Avenue Movement

🔴 Irakli Nadiradze – member of the United National Movement

🔴 Lasha Beridze – former military officer, colonel

🔴 Paata Manjgaladze – “Strategy Aghmashenebeli” party

🔴 Murtaz Zodelava – former Prosecutor General

Against the backdrop of more than 60 political prisoners and ongoing repression of independent media, civil society, and the opposition, Georgian Dream held local self-government elections on October 4, which were boycotted by most opposition parties.

At the same time, a large-scale rally took place in Tbilisi. Shortly after it began, Burchuladze and the organizing committee addressed the participants, declaring that – given the rigged 2024 elections and the Georgian Dream’s deviation from the Constitution, which they said endangered Georgia’s sovereignty – the Georgian people were taking power into their own hands and announcing the Declaration of the National Assembly.

Following the announcement, Murtaz Zodelava urged the men to follow him to “get the keys” to the Orbeliani Presidential Palace. Part of the crowd on Rustaveli Avenue then marched toward the palace and unsuccessfully attempted to seize it. Some protesters damaged the fence but were pushed back by special task forces using pepper spray, water cannons, and tear gas.

Paata Burchuladze read the Declaration of the National Assembly at the protest taking place at Liberty Square on October 4. He outlined three key points and called on citizens for their support. Declaration of the National Assembly: "We, the citizens of Georgia, gathered at…

Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili, who remained on Rustaveli Avenue with most of the demonstrators, condemned the incident, calling it a staged provocation aimed at discrediting the peaceful protest, and released several public statements.

@Zourabichvili_S, speaking from Rustaveli Ave, condemned the attempted takeover of the Presidential Palace as a regime provocation to discredit the peaceful movement. She said protesters who've been on the streets for 310 days remain committed to non-violence and stay on…

Former Prime Minister and now opposition party “For Georgia” leader Giorgi Gakharia, who had participated in the local elections like the Lelo party, also distanced himself from the attempt, as did Lelo.

On October 4, the Ministry of Internal Affairs also detained other participants of the rally; however, it has not yet disclosed under which charges they were arrested or how many people are currently in custody.

Georgian Dream–appointed Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that “over 30 people would have to be arrested”.

According to the Ministry of Health, as a result of the events that unfolded during the October 4 rally, six protesters and twenty-one law enforcement officers were transported to medical facilities by emergency crews.

The ministry also reported that around 30 people received medical assistance on the spot.

“Those hospitalized sustained various types of injuries. The condition of one police officer is serious. Some of the injured are undergoing medical examinations and remain under doctors’ supervision,” the Ministry of Health stated.

On October 5, the Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement warning that any assembly held today or in the coming days would be considered a continuation of yesterday’s attempted “overthrow of the government” and that appropriate measures would be taken.