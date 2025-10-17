Freedom Behind Bars: EU Parliament Hears Call to Stand with Mzia Amaglobeli

On October 14 in Brussels, five Members of the European Parliament co-hosted a discussion titled “Freedom Behind Bars: Standing with Mzia Amaglobeli and Georgia’s Pro-Democracy Movement.” Following the opening remarks by the MEPs, the floor was given to Amaglobeli’s colleagues and her international lawyers. The event also featured addresses from Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili, and Nobel Prize laureate Maria Ressa, who spoke to the members of the EU Parliament and attendees.

Irma Dimitradze, a journalist from Batumelebi, was one of the panelists of the discussion. Here is a transcript of her speech:

“I’ll try to keep this brief. I don’t feel comfortable being here because it’s not the position I should be in as a journalist. However, I made a promise to Mzia that I would go anywhere and everywhere to amplify her voice and to make her fight continue if she would stop her hunger strike, because it was terrifying. The only other time in my life that I felt as terrified as I did during Mzia’s hunger strike was in 2008 when I was 13 and Russian tanks were invading Georgia.”

I often get asked how things are going. People wonder, “Is there hope? The protests continue day after day, but where are you headed?” It’s not hard to fight when you see hope or a glimmer of light ahead; true bravery often lies in fighting even when you lack logical explanations. The history of Georgia illustrates this truth. We, the Georgians, continued to fight under the Russian Empire and alongside many others. Even during the Soviet occupation, when it seemed impossible to escape and retain our country and freedoms, we persevered. And here we are today, a small but resilient country.

Some people, including myself in the past, believe that those born in free countries like Georgia or Ukraine, or after the collapse of the Soviet Union, understand freedom better and are more willing to fight for it with courage and bravery. However, what happened to Mzia and what I observe around me has made me realize that it is actually these individuals who truly comprehend the meaning of living without freedom. They are prepared to give up everything and fight even when there seems to be no hope. We have a real chance because of our determination, but we need assistance.

I’ve said it many times, and sometimes it feels pathetic, but it’s the truth. We are on the front line, on the defense line. And we ask you not to let your hand go, as Mzia said in her message. This woman is giving everything she has. She’s fighting until the end, which could lead to either a tragic or a victorious outcome. Right now, in this building, it is very much in your hands to help, to ensure that this fight ends victoriously, not tragically. In other situations, like that of another client of Caoilfhionn Gallagher, it has been too late to make a difference. We cannot let that happen again, because if it’s too late for Mzia today, it could also be too late for others tomorrow.

Today, we are joined by journalists and defenders of press freedom. I want to express my gratitude for their relentless fight and unwavering belief in this cause. I encourage everyone to remember Mzia’s words: freedom is more valuable than life itself and is worth fighting for. Please support us in this endeavor. And finally, one day I will come here with Mzia, and that day should come very soon.”