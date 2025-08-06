24 Diplomatic Missions Call for Release of Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli After Sentencing

Following the sentencing of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaglobeli to five years in prison on what are widely viewed as politically motivated charges, 24 diplomatic missions issued a joint statement calling for her release.

We the diplomatic missions of Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, representing member countries of the Media Freedom Coalition and aligned embassies to Georgia, condemn the disproportionate and politicized sentencing of Mzia Amaglobeli to 2 years in prison.



Mzia Amaglobeli’s case is further aggravated by her prolonged pretrial detention, during which her health condition and especially eyesight has deteriorated significantly.

The case of Mzia Amaglobeli and the pressure on Batumelebi and Netgazeti exemplify the escalating intimidation of journalists in Georgia, including unpunished violence and legal persecution, in clear violation of the country’s international obligations to protect media freedom and freedom of expression.



We repeat the message of the Media Freedom Coalition statement of 20 December 2024, condemning all intimidation and violence against journalists and media workers.



We express our solidarity with Mzia Amaglobeli and call for her immediate release.