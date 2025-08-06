Articles in English

24 Diplomatic Missions Call for Release of Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli After Sentencing

06.08.2025 •
24 Diplomatic Missions Call for Release of Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli After Sentencing
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

Following the sentencing of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaglobeli to five years in prison on what are widely viewed as politically motivated charges, 24 diplomatic missions issued a joint statement calling for her release.

We the diplomatic missions of Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, representing member countries of the Media Freedom Coalition and aligned embassies to Georgia, condemn the disproportionate and politicized sentencing of Mzia Amaglobeli to 2 years in prison.

Mzia Amaglobeli’s case is further aggravated by her prolonged pretrial detention, during which her health condition and especially eyesight has deteriorated significantly.
The case of Mzia Amaglobeli and the pressure on Batumelebi and Netgazeti exemplify the escalating intimidation of journalists in Georgia, including unpunished violence and legal persecution, in clear violation of the country’s international obligations to protect media freedom and freedom of expression.

We repeat the message of the Media Freedom Coalition statement of 20 December 2024, condemning all intimidation and violence against journalists and media workers.

We express our solidarity with Mzia Amaglobeli and call for her immediate release. 

Related:

Judge Sentences Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli to 2 Years in Prison Despite International Outcry

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
ასევე:
Judge Sentences Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli to 2 Years in Prison Despite International Outcry
Judge Sentences Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli to 2 Years in Prison Despite International Outcry
Telling the Court Who Mzia Amaglobeli Is — Closing Statement of the Defense
Telling the Court Who Mzia Amaglobeli Is — Closing Statement of the Defense
Amid Government Pressure, Amaglobeli’s Lawyer Asks: “How Will You Convince Us You Can Withstand It?”
Amid Government Pressure, Amaglobeli’s Lawyer Asks: “How Will You Convince Us You Can Withstand It?”
“We Will Be Watching the Verdict Closely” — Clooney Foundation for Justice on Mzia Amaglobeli’s Case
“We Will Be Watching the Verdict Closely” — Clooney Foundation for Justice on Mzia Amaglobeli’s Case

ახალი მონაცემები რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგებზე ომში – 17 აპრილი

ახალი მონაცემები რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგებზე ომში – 12 ივლისი

დნეპრის მარცხენა სანაპიროზე 70 ათასზე მეტი რუსი ოკუპანტია – გუმენიუკი

24 Diplomatic Missions Call for Release of Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli After Sentencing 06.08.2025
24 Diplomatic Missions Call for Release of Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli After Sentencing
24 დიპლომატიური წარმომადგენლობის განცხადება მზია ამაღლობელის განაჩენზე 06.08.2025
24 დიპლომატიური წარმომადგენლობის განცხადება მზია ამაღლობელის განაჩენზე
„სასჯელის ზომა 2 წელი“ – მოსამართლემ მზია ამაღლობელის ბრალი გადააკვალიფიცირა 06.08.2025
„სასჯელის ზომა 2 წელი“ – მოსამართლემ მზია ამაღლობელის ბრალი გადააკვალიფიცირა
Judge Sentences Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli to 2 Years in Prison Despite International Outcry 06.08.2025
Judge Sentences Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli to 2 Years in Prison Despite International Outcry
მზია ამაღლობელს 2 წელი მიუსაჯეს 06.08.2025
მზია ამაღლობელს 2 წელი მიუსაჯეს
ხელვაჩაურში კაცი დაჭრეს – დაკავებულია ერთი პირი 06.08.2025
ხელვაჩაურში კაცი დაჭრეს – დაკავებულია ერთი პირი