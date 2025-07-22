Revenue Service Issues Statement on Batumelebi & Netgazeti — No Formal Communication Established

The Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance has expressed its readiness to lift the seizure of Gazeti Batumelebi’s (Batumelebi & Netgazeti) accounts and allow the organization to repay its debt in installments, contingent upon reaching a tax agreement.

However, as of now [July 22, 20:20], no formal communication has been established between the agency and Batumelebi & Netgazeti. The most recent exchange was the Revenue Service’s refusal to provide the requested installment schedule.

According to the Revenue Service, as of July 21, 2025, Batumelebi&Netgazeti had an officially recognized tax debt totaling 282,191.97 GEL.

“We also clarify that the measure to ensure the payment of tax debt (seizure of accounts) is carried out automatically, based on risk assessment indicators integrated into the electronic system,” the Revenue Service stated in its official statement.

The statement notes that the account seizure was carried out automatically, but the agency is willing to allow Batumelebi & Netgazeti to repay the debt according to an agreed schedule.

However, communication between Gazeti Batumelebi (which includes both the Batumelebi and Netgazeti editorial offices) and the Revenue Service took place both before and after the seizure. Despite this, the agency declined a proposed payment plan at either stage.

Initially, Gzeti Batumelebi was contacted by the Revenue Service via phone call and informed that it had a debt which had to be paid within five days. Otherwise, an enforcement order (incasso/seizure) would be applied to its accounts, followed by the seizure of assets and the initiation of enforcement proceedings.

Gazeti Batumelebi had already acknowledged the debt to the state and had been making payments toward it – it has always been recognized debt.

Following the threat of seizure, Batumelebi & Netgazeti formally requested the Revenue Service approve a payment schedule for the debt, as provided for in the Tax Code — but the request was denied three times.

Gazeti Batumelebi made another request for a payment schedule even after the seizure was enforced, but on July 21, it again received a refusal.

On July 22, with the support of its readers, Gazeti Batumelebi transferred 47K GEL to its still-seized account — the full amount of its principal debt to the state budget. What remains to be paid are the accrued charges: 126K GEL in penalty interest and 109K GEL in fines.

