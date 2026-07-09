Inside Russia’s Shadow Fleet: The Hidden Risks for Georgian Seafarers

“There was a cracked pipe that should have been welded and properly repaired. Instead, they just covered it with a thick layer of paint. All that mattered was that the inspector took a quick look and said, ‘Yes, it’s been fixed,'” recalls Sandro (name changed), a young Georgian seafarer describing the most harrowing voyage of his life aboard one of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet tankers.

When Sandro signed on, he expected just another routine contract. Recruited by a local crewing agency, he knew nothing about the vessel’s technical record—or even its true destination.

The reality set in at the very first port. When the crew arrived in Belgium, they found the tanker under detention.

“We were stuck there for two months. Then we sailed straight to Ust-Luga in Russia. The ship wasn’t seaworthy at all—everything started breaking down along the way. Nobody tells you where you’re going in advance. We only learned we were headed to Ust-Luga after we boarded. Why would they tell you? They know you can’t turn back once you’re at sea,” Sandro says.

Before leaving port, the tanker should have undergone major repairs in dry dock. Instead, the owners cut corners. Specialized engineering work that should never have been attempted at sea was left to the crew.

“We were expected to make repairs out at sea—physically impossible tasks on a moving ship,” he recalls.

After loading sanctioned Russian oil, the decrepit tanker offloaded its cargo near Greece and then set course for Europe with empty tanks. That’s when the ordeal truly began. Entering the Bay of Biscay, infamous for its violent storms, the vessel—never built for such conditions—started to come apart.

“The Bay of Biscay destroys ships—and it nearly destroyed us. Sailing empty, the ship rolled even more violently. The hull cracked. It felt as if the entire vessel was coming down on us. We barely had any food and sometimes went hungry for days. Then, a fire broke out onboard. Nothing was working anymore,” Sandro remembers.

From shore, the company’s instructions were unchanging:

“They kept telling us: just make it to Spain somehow.”

When the all-Georgian crew finally reached a Spanish port, they made a collective decision that almost certainly saved their lives—they refused to sail any further.

“As soon as we docked, we declared the ship too dangerous to work on. We all signed a statement together. Even the captain, also Georgian, refused to give the order to leave port. We weren’t going anywhere,”Sandro says.

With no other choice, the shipowners released the crew from the hazardous vessel.

What would drive a young man who loved music, friends, and life on land far more than the sea into such a situation?

At the time, as he transported sanctioned Russian oil aboard a crumbling tanker, Sandro still had little understanding of what the shadow fleet truly was.

Life at sea became a relentless cycle. The natural rhythm of day and night vanished, replaced by a rigid schedule: six hours on, six hours off.

When asked why he took the job in the first place, Sandro doesn’t hesitate.

“Money. Just money—nothing else. But now I know that no amount of money is worth those conditions or that kind of work.”

What Is the Shadow Fleet?

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the imposition of sweeping Western sanctions, the Kremlin assembled the so-called “shadow fleet”—a vast network of tankers now essential for moving Russian oil beyond the reach of sanctions. Comprised mostly of aging vessels, the fleet routinely flouts international maritime standards. Tactics include switching off Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals, frequently changing flags of registration, hiding ownership, and ignoring basic safety regulations.

According to Razom We Stand, the shadow fleet had grown to 848 vessels by last year. Although the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, and their allies had sanctioned 621 individual tankers by the end of 2025, many blacklisted ships still load cargo at Russian ports undeterred—and the fleet keeps expanding.

From afar, Russia’s shadow fleet might seem a tale of sanctions, intrigue, and international cat-and-mouse. In Batumi, however, the reality is more personal: the city’s maritime economy relies on seafarers, and for many Georgian sailors, finding work has grown increasingly difficult.

As of June 2026, Georgia’s Maritime Transport Agency listed no job vacancies for the country’s 7,000-plus registered seafarers.

Against this bleak backdrop, Georgian sailors have become especially vulnerable to recruitment by the shadow fleet.

For this investigation, we interviewed five Georgian seafarers from a range of ranks and backgrounds. They report that pay aboard shadow fleet vessels is generally no better than on legitimate ships. Most who accept such risky work do so out of poverty, unemployment, limited English proficiency, or the hope of faster career advancement.

The Language Barrier and the “Unofficial Fee”

Mirza Putkaradze, now a chief mate on ocean-going vessels and an instructor at two maritime academies, began his career seventeen years ago as an ordinary deckhand. Today, he navigates some of the world’s largest 350,000-ton Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs). In his view, the greatest obstacles facing Georgian seafarers are inadequate English-language skills and weak foundational training.

Putkaradze argues that without adequate English proficiency, a maritime diploma effectively isolates seafarers from the international job market. Many graduates fail their first interviews with reputable global shipping companies. Some give up the profession altogether; others resort to questionable practices—including paying for jobs aboard ships.

For Georgian seafarers seeking work in the global fleet, there are generally two paths.

The first is safe and transparent: major international shipping companies like V.Ships and Columbia operate offices in Batumi, recruiting and training seafarers directly—no middlemen required.

The second path goes through crewing agencies that act as intermediaries between seafarers and foreign employers. According to Putkaradze, weak oversight and lax regulation have allowed dubious practices to flourish. In theory, these agencies are paid by shipping companies to recruit crew. In practice, many demand payments from the seafarers themselves.

“Every time you join a ship, there’s an 80 to 90 percent chance you’ll have to pay—a month’s salary, or sometimes a third of it,” says Sandro, the young seafarer who ended up on a detained tanker after being recruited by a local agency.

This “unofficial fee” is more than just an unfair tradition—it’s illegal under international law.

Georgia ratified the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), which came into force in February 2025. The convention explicitly prohibits recruitment agencies from charging seafarers job placement fees. Yet despite this legal obligation, the practice remains widespread in Batumi’s crewing offices.

As part of this investigation, we asked Georgia’s Maritime Transport Agency what mechanisms it has implemented to enforce the convention and how many agencies have been fined or warned for illegally charging recruitment fees. The agency did not respond to our requests for comment.

The Illusion of Fast Promotion and the Reputational Risks

Finding work in the shadow fleet is relatively easy—international regulations are lax, and inspections are infrequent. For many seafarers, this creates the illusion of fast-track career advancement. They can add officer positions to their résumés without undergoing the rigorous interviews, assessments, or certification required by reputable international shipping companies.

“There’s almost nothing to do. It’s like a sealed tank—no one checks what’s inside. All that matters is the ship gets loaded and keeps moving. Nothing else matters,” says Mirza Putkaradze.

But serving on these vessels comes with serious risks.

“Where international rules don’t apply, there’s no guarantee you’ll make it home at the end of the voyage—instead of winding up in a foreign prison,” says the chief mate, who declined a similar job offer for exactly that reason.

Moreover, returning to legitimate shipping after working in the shadow fleet can be extremely difficult. Reputable companies routinely scrutinize employment histories. Because shadow fleet vessels operate without regular inspections or strict cargo controls, theft of oil and fuel is reportedly widespread.

Georgian involvement in the shadow fleet could have consequences far beyond individual reputations—it could undermine Georgia’s standing as a maritime nation.

The country has faced such a reputational crisis before: from 2010 to 2014, the European Union suspended recognition of Georgian maritime certificates after a fake diploma scandal—placing thousands of Georgian seafarers on a blacklist and shutting them out of the European shipping market for years.

Why Are the Unions Silent?

What happens when something goes wrong at sea and a seafarer needs institutional support? In theory, that’s when a trade union should step in. Yet, according to the Georgian seafarers interviewed for this investigation, the organization tasked with defending their rights is, in practice, almost invisible.

The problem begins with a lack of information. Respondents say Georgian trade unions have never publicly warned seafarers about the dangers of working on vessels in Russia’s shadow fleet.

Chief Mate Mirza Putkaradze notes that, unlike their Indian or Filipino counterparts—who know strong unions have their backs—Georgian seafarers are largely left to fend for themselves when crises arise. “I simply don’t see what leverage our trade union has to help us,” he says.

Container ship officer Luka Kogoshvili points to the Philippines as a model of how unions should work. There, he says, unions carefully vet shipping companies and can stop captains from arbitrarily dismissing crew members.

Third Officer Sulo Chebinov, who has worked for a German shipping company since 2021, says he’s never even heard of a Georgian union affiliated with the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF).

“I’ve never had any contact with seafarers’ unions. They may exist somewhere on paper, but whether they actually do their job is another question,” he told us.

Yet Georgia’s maritime union officially holds an ITF mandate. Second Officer Iakob Khalvashi says many crews don’t even know the names or contact details of union representatives. In his view, the problem is a lack of communication.

“If you’re not active on social media today, it’s as if you’re not speaking to the public at all,” Khalvashi says.

During this investigation, we requested an interview with Merab Chijavadze, the ITF’s representative in Georgia, but received no response.

We also sent questions to Georgia’s Maritime Transport Agency about the risks facing Georgian seafarers working in the shadow fleet and what measures are being taken to address them. We will update this article if the agency responds.



The Real Cost: Abandonment, Prison—and Drone Strikes

Container ship officer Luka Kogoshvili has never served on a shadow fleet vessel—but he came dangerously close. While entering port aboard a German-operated ship, he watched authorities detain a tanker suspected of sanctions evasion.

“A tanker was detained right beside us for transporting sanctioned Iranian oil with forged documents,”recalls the chief mate, who is accustomed to the strict oversight of the international shipping system.

Watching the incident unfold from the safety of a regulated environment convinced him that the shadow fleet carries extraordinary risks. In his view, the greatest danger is the total absence of accountability.

“These people are sitting on a ticking time bomb. No one knows what might happen, where they’ll be detained, or how things will unfold. A ship can be seized, and there’s no one to help the crew. Most crewing agencies and companies in the shadow fleet are unlicensed, so there’s no one you can hold accountable. These Georgian seafarers are effectively on their own.”

According to the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), the number of seafarers abandoned aboard ships hit a record high in 2025—6,223 crew members stranded on 410 vessels, marking the sixth consecutive annual increase. They were collectively owed $25.8 million in unpaid wages; trade unions managed to recover only $16.5 million.

Most alarming, however, is the shadow fleet’s disproportionate role. A January 2026 Lloyd’s List study found that 66% of abandoned tankers belonged to the shadow fleet, even though it makes up only 20% of the world’s tanker fleet.

In other words, a seafarer on a shadow fleet vessel is more than three times as likely to be abandoned by their employer.

But the risks go far beyond financial loss: shadow fleet crews also face serious legal jeopardy.

Consider the case of 47-year-old Georgian captain Avtandil Kalandadze. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kalandadze captained a shadow fleet tanker carrying Iranian and Venezuelan oil. He pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court after refusing to comply with Coast Guard orders during a weeks-long pursuit from the Caribbean to the North Atlantic. He now faces prosecution in the United States.

Yet even imprisonment may not be the greatest danger. Sanctioned vessels on covert routes are increasingly being targeted at sea.

Several such incidents occurred in late 2025 alone. On 27 November, the tanker Mersin was hit by an explosion off the coast of Senegal. The next day, Ukrainian Sea Baby naval drones damaged two sanctioned vessels near the Turkish coast. On 2 December, the tanker Midvolga 2—transporting sunflower oil from Russia to Georgia—was struck about 129 kilometers off Turkey’s coast.

For crews aboard the shadow fleet, the risks go far beyond sanctions: they include abandonment, criminal prosecution—and, increasingly, being caught in the crossfire of modern warfare.

Sixty Minutes to Save Yourself: Personal Responsibility in the Absence of Protection

Iakob Khalvashi, a second officer on chemical and oil tankers, never dreamed of going to sea as a child. Only after his first voyage at 19 did he discover something unexpected: the strict routine of life on board brought him a rare mental calm and space for reflection.

Once a ship leaves port, geopolitics stays ashore. Khalvashi approaches the shadow fleet not from a moral standpoint, but from a practical one.

“No one asks where the cargo comes from or where it’s headed. For a seafarer, what matters most are the conditions on board, the salary, and the contract terms,” he says.

This pragmatic perspective leads him to reject the idea of an inevitable “information vacuum.” Khalvashi doesn’t advocate for banning anyone from shadow fleet work—what matters, he says, is that seafarers make truly informed decisions. In the absence of real institutional protection, that responsibility falls largely on the individual—and increasingly, on digital research.

The necessary information isn’t available in one user-friendly place, and verifying a ship’s background takes effort. But Khalvashi insists that anyone genuinely interested can find the essential facts in about an hour.

Those 60 minutes, he says, could determine a seafarer’s future: whether they serve on the bridge of a reputable international vessel—or become another invisible part of the shadow fleet.

Ironically, that same invisibility is the shadow fleet’s greatest weapon.

Third Officer Sulo Chebinov explains how this information gap works in practice:

“Before entering territorial waters, they switch the AIS [Automatic Identification System] back on. Everything else is already wiped—the ship’s name, its flag, ownership records. The real picture is deliberately hidden from the crew. A seafarer signs the contract, boards the vessel, and only discovers they’re transporting sanctioned cargo once they’re already at sea. By then, there’s no way back. No one is coming to take you home from the middle of the ocean.”

Yet personal responsibility alone can’t solve the problem.

Khalvashi believes the industry lacks a transparent, publicly accessible registry. Rather than just a list of licensed crewing agencies, he says, seafarers need a platform showing how many people each agency has placed, the average salaries offered, and whether there have been complaints against particular companies.

Chebinov believes the government could do more, even before such a registry exists.

“The state should take responsibility. Since it already has a database with our personal information, it could at least send SMS alerts warning seafarers about the risks. Everyone should have the chance to understand exactly what they’re signing up for—ending your career, or ending up blacklisted, is a very real danger.”

Until the industry is more transparent and Georgian seafarers receive real institutional protection, survival at sea will continue to depend largely on personal judgment.

No one knows the cost of that vulnerability better than Sandro.

After surviving the storm in the Bay of Biscay, Sandro decided to give the sea one more chance. But on his next voyage, in the Israeli port of Haifa, he learned he’d be living in the very cabin where—just a day earlier—the body of another Georgian seafarer had lain after suffocating inside a cargo tank. The young man died while performing work demanded by shipowners—work that was outside his professional duties.

“I lasted one month in that cabin, and then I left,” Sandro recalls. So far, it has been his last voyage in international waters.

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Main photo: A vessel sailing under the Syrian flag off the coast of southern Sweden, believed to be part of Russia’s shadow fleet. May 2026. Photo: EPA/Johan Nilsson