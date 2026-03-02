Articles in English

Nine Pro-Western Parties Form United Opposition Alliance in Georgia

02.03.2026 •
Nine Pro-Western Parties Form United Opposition Alliance in Georgia
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

The alliance, announced on March 2, brings together United National Movement, Akhali, Droa, Girchi – More Freedom, Freedom Square, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Federalists, National Democratic Party, and European Georgia.

According to a joint statement, the parties have agreed on a unified strategy for victory and clear rules for cooperation.

The alliance’s stated goals are to end Bidzina Ivanishvili’s autocratic rule, restore Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic trajectory, and safeguard national independence.

“The opposition alliance agrees that a vital battle is underway over Georgia’s historic and civilizational choice, which will determine on which side of the ‘Iron Curtain’ the Georgian people will find themselves in the coming decades.

The strategic goal of the opposition alliance is to mobilize the overwhelming majority of society for peaceful protest and the dismantling of the regime.

The core principles of the agreement are:

  • Unity without uniformity: Parties keep their distinct ideologies but coordinate on communication and protest.
  • Democratic alternative: The alliance asserts that only a citizen-focused, democratic alternative can overcome autocracy.
  • Path to victory: Expand protests, increase international pressure, and present a credible democratic choice.

Code of conduct and responsibility:

  • A code of conduct governs cooperation among alliance members to ensure lasting unity.
  • Parties commit to equal partnership and coordinated action as essential for achieving their shared objectives.

The alliance pledges to persist until political prisoners are freed and free, fair elections are secured”, reads the statement.

Absent from the alliance are former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s party and Lelo, both of which ran in the 2025 local elections. Following the elections, For Georgia—led by Giorgi Gakharia—ended its parliamentary boycott and joined the Georgian Dream parliament. Gakharia, who is currently wanted by the authorities, left the country last year.

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
ასევე:
Georgian Dream Condoles Iran Over Deaths of Leaders and Citizens, Israel Over Civilian Victims — Silent on U.S. Casualties
Georgian Dream Condoles Iran Over Deaths of Leaders and Citizens, Israel Over Civilian Victims — Silent on U.S. Casualties
Journalist Eliso Kiladze Arrested in Alleged Call Center Scam Case, Faces Up to 12 Years in Prison
Journalist Eliso Kiladze Arrested in Alleged Call Center Scam Case, Faces Up to 12 Years in Prison
Georgian Dream Reshuffles University Admission Quotas: Ilia State University Sees 92% Cut
Georgian Dream Reshuffles University Admission Quotas: Ilia State University Sees 92% Cut
Georgian Dream Joins Islamic Revolution Anniversary Celebration, Pledges “Continued Cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran”
Georgian Dream Joins Islamic Revolution Anniversary Celebration, Pledges “Continued Cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran”

რა იხუმრა თბილისში სტენდ-აპ კომიკოსმა, რის გამოც იგი რუსეთში დააკავეს

ახალი მონაცემები რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგებზე ომში – 6 სექტემბერი

რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგები ომში – 16 აპრილი

Nine Pro-Western Parties Form United Opposition Alliance in Georgia 02.03.2026
Nine Pro-Western Parties Form United Opposition Alliance in Georgia
როგორ მოვძებნო საუკეთესო შეთავაზებები ახალი ბინის მოწყობისთვის 02.03.2026
როგორ მოვძებნო საუკეთესო შეთავაზებები ახალი ბინის მოწყობისთვის
სკოლებში საგაზაფხულო არდადეგები 7 მარტს დაიწყება 02.03.2026
სკოლებში საგაზაფხულო არდადეგები 7 მარტს დაიწყება
„ვაპროტესტებთ ბავშვებთან ერთად“ – მშობლები საჩუქრის გამო მასწავლებლის გათავისუფლებაზე 02.03.2026
„ვაპროტესტებთ ბავშვებთან ერთად“ – მშობლები საჩუქრის გამო მასწავლებლის გათავისუფლებაზე
თიბისიმ მარტში პარტნიორ ობიექტებთან ერთად, განსაკუთრებული შეთავაზებები მოგიმზადათ 02.03.2026
თიბისიმ მარტში პარტნიორ ობიექტებთან ერთად, განსაკუთრებული შეთავაზებები მოგიმზადათ
Georgian Dream Condoles Iran Over Deaths of Leaders and Citizens, Israel Over Civilian Victims — Silent on U.S. Casualties 02.03.2026
Georgian Dream Condoles Iran Over Deaths of Leaders and Citizens, Israel Over Civilian Victims — Silent on U.S. Casualties