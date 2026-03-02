Nine Pro-Western Parties Form United Opposition Alliance in Georgia

The alliance, announced on March 2, brings together United National Movement, Akhali, Droa, Girchi – More Freedom, Freedom Square, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Federalists, National Democratic Party, and European Georgia.

According to a joint statement, the parties have agreed on a unified strategy for victory and clear rules for cooperation.

The alliance’s stated goals are to end Bidzina Ivanishvili’s autocratic rule, restore Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic trajectory, and safeguard national independence.

“The opposition alliance agrees that a vital battle is underway over Georgia’s historic and civilizational choice, which will determine on which side of the ‘Iron Curtain’ the Georgian people will find themselves in the coming decades.

The strategic goal of the opposition alliance is to mobilize the overwhelming majority of society for peaceful protest and the dismantling of the regime.

The core principles of the agreement are:

Unity without uniformity: Parties keep their distinct ideologies but coordinate on communication and protest.

Democratic alternative: The alliance asserts that only a citizen-focused, democratic alternative can overcome autocracy.

Path to victory: Expand protests, increase international pressure, and present a credible democratic choice.

Code of conduct and responsibility:

A code of conduct governs cooperation among alliance members to ensure lasting unity.

Parties commit to equal partnership and coordinated action as essential for achieving their shared objectives.

The alliance pledges to persist until political prisoners are freed and free, fair elections are secured”, reads the statement.

Absent from the alliance are former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s party and Lelo, both of which ran in the 2025 local elections. Following the elections, For Georgia—led by Giorgi Gakharia—ended its parliamentary boycott and joined the Georgian Dream parliament. Gakharia, who is currently wanted by the authorities, left the country last year.