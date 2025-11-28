Articles in English

Public Defender Launches Inquiry as Mzia Amaglobeli’s Vision Reaches Alarming Condition

28.11.2025 •
Following an appeal by the lawyers of Mzia Amaglobeli, the Public Defender’s Office has launched an investigation into whether adequate medical treatment is being provided to her in detention.

  • Mzia Amaglobeli, an award-winning journalist, co-founder and director of Batumelebi and Netgazeti, has been unlawfully imprisoned for almost 11 months. According to her lawyers, her eyesight has significantly deteriorated since she was placed in the penitentiary system and is now at an alarming level. On 24 November 2025, the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) appealed to the Minister of Justice and the Public Defender, requesting urgent diagnostic examinations and treatment for her.

GYLA has asked Justice Minister Paata Salia to immediately ensure that Amaglobeli undergoes high-tech ophthalmological examinations on both eyes in a properly equipped medical facility — specifically the “New Hospital National Ophthalmology Center” or the “Caucasus Medical Center” — and that, based on those tests, treatment be planned to preserve her vision.

The organization also appealed to Public Defender Levan Ioseliani to assess in writing whether the state is fulfilling its obligation to ensure Amaglobeli’s right to adequate medical care.

On 27 November, the Justice Ministry’s press office could not tell Batumelebi how the agency responded to Amaglobeli’s lawyers.

The Public Defender’s Office, however, confirmed that it has already launched proceedings and has requested all relevant medical documentation.

“We have already requested the medical records. As you know, we cannot directly intervene in the treatment process, but the state is obliged to provide adequate medical care to a prisoner. Our doctor will review the documentation, and if we find that the care is inadequate, we will address the relevant agency with recommendations,” said Elena Ghudushauri, Deputy Public Defender.

She added that they plan to visit Mzia Amaglobeli in the coming days, and they may also speak with the doctors treating her inside the penitentiary system.

According to Ghudushauri, the Public Defender requested Amaglobeli’s medical documentation even before formally opening the case, after hearing alarming public statements. However, the penitentiary service has not yet provided the documents.

When asked whether the Public Defender can request Amaglobeli’s transfer to a clinic with appropriate medical equipment, Ghudushauri noted: “We cannot assess which clinic has which equipment — we don’t have that capacity. If we identify that certain examinations have not been conducted even though they are necessary, we will issue recommendations. The relevant state agency makes the final decision on transferring her to a civilian clinic.”

The Public Defender’s Office is expected to need several days to issue a decision regarding “Mzia Amaghlobeli’s case.”

“Mzia Amaglobeli Deprived of Necessary Medical Care in Detention” – GYLA Demands Immediate Intervention

