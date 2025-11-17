Articles in English

Georgian Dream Moves to Ban Overseas Voting, Targeting Large Critical Electorate

17.11.2025 •
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

Georgian citizens will no longer be able to vote from abroad in parliamentary elections — Georgian Dream plans to introduce corresponding amendments to the Election Code.

The statement was made today, 17 November, by GD’s Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili.

According to him, a new Election Code will be initiated in Parliament, which will include “essentially technical amendments,” one of which concerns the voting procedures for citizens residing abroad.

“The amendment concerns the voting procedure and stipulates that, just like in local self-government elections, voting in parliamentary elections will also take place only within the borders of Georgia.

This decision is based on the obligation imposed on the state by Article 24 of the Constitution of Georgia to ensure the free expression of will, which implies the expression of that will free from external interference,” Papuashvili said at the briefing.

He added that “nothing changes regarding the voting rights of Georgian citizens residing in other countries. As before, every Georgian citizen, regardless of where they are located or live, retains full passive and active electoral rights. The only requirement is to come to Georgia once every four years to cast a vote,” the Speaker said.

He explained the decision by referring to recurring accusations of “foreign interference” in recent years and the “risks regarding the Georgian citizens abroad.” 

October 26, 2024 – Georgian voters are lined up at the polling precinct in London

Another video from Batumelebi’s archive shows voter turnout in New York for October 26, 2024 elections:

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
რუსეთმა ყირიმის ხიდის აფეთქების ბრალდებით საქართველოს მოქალაქეზე ძებნა გამოაცხადა

ბრიტანეთი უკრაინას ნებას დართავს, Storm Shadow-ი გამოიყენოს რუსეთის ტერიტორიაზე – მედია

ახალი მონაცემები რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგებზე ომში – 27 ნოემბერი

ბათუმში, სასტუმრო „მერიდიანში“ ხანძარი ლიკვიდირებულია – სამაშველო 17.11.2025
ბათუმში, სასტუმრო „მერიდიანში“ ხანძარი ლიკვიდირებულია – სამაშველო
ახალი თიბისი ბარათებით Black Friday-ზე შეიძენთ უფრო მეტს, ვიდრე სხვა დროს 17.11.2025
ახალი თიბისი ბარათებით Black Friday-ზე შეიძენთ უფრო მეტს, ვიდრე სხვა დროს
„ოცნება“ არჩევნებზე ხმის მიცემას უზღუდავს ემიგრაციაში მყოფ მოქალაქეებს 17.11.2025
„ოცნება“ არჩევნებზე ხმის მიცემას უზღუდავს ემიგრაციაში მყოფ მოქალაქეებს
