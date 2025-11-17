Georgian Dream Moves to Ban Overseas Voting, Targeting Large Critical Electorate

Georgian citizens will no longer be able to vote from abroad in parliamentary elections — Georgian Dream plans to introduce corresponding amendments to the Election Code.

The statement was made today, 17 November, by GD’s Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili.

According to him, a new Election Code will be initiated in Parliament, which will include “essentially technical amendments,” one of which concerns the voting procedures for citizens residing abroad.

“The amendment concerns the voting procedure and stipulates that, just like in local self-government elections, voting in parliamentary elections will also take place only within the borders of Georgia. This decision is based on the obligation imposed on the state by Article 24 of the Constitution of Georgia to ensure the free expression of will, which implies the expression of that will free from external interference,” Papuashvili said at the briefing.

He added that “nothing changes regarding the voting rights of Georgian citizens residing in other countries. As before, every Georgian citizen, regardless of where they are located or live, retains full passive and active electoral rights. The only requirement is to come to Georgia once every four years to cast a vote,” the Speaker said.

He explained the decision by referring to recurring accusations of “foreign interference” in recent years and the “risks regarding the Georgian citizens abroad.”

Another video from Batumelebi’s archive shows voter turnout in New York for October 26, 2024 elections: