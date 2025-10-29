Articles in English

Georgia Prosecutors Move to Replace Nino Datashvili’s Detention with Bail Amid Critical Health Concerns

29.10.2025 •
Georgia Prosecutors Move to Replace Nino Datashvili’s Detention with Bail Amid Critical Health Concerns
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia announced on October 29 that it will request the court to replace the pretrial detention of imprisoned teacher and activist Nino Datashvili with bail, citing her deteriorating health.

According to the statement, recent medical examinations confirmed that Datashvili requires surgery and subsequent treatment.

“Taking into account the defendant’s health condition, the Prosecutor’s Office will file a motion today requesting that the court replace detention with bail,” the agency said.

Datashvili, a civic education teacher and civil activist, has been held in custody since June 20. She is charged under Part 3 of Article 353² of Georgia’s Criminal Code — assault on a court marshal — a charge punishable by four to seven years in prison.

Her defense team and supporters have been urging the authorities to release her, saying her condition has become critical and she urgently needs spinal surgery.

Imprisoned Teacher and Civil Activist Nino Datashvili’s Health in Critical Condition, Defense Team Seeks Her Release

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
ასევე:
Imprisoned Teacher and Civil Activist Nino Datashvili’s Health in Critical Condition, Defense Team Seeks Her Release
Imprisoned Teacher and Civil Activist Nino Datashvili’s Health in Critical Condition, Defense Team Seeks Her Release
Tamar Lortkipanidze Charged with Violence, Police Vehicle Attack, Faces 4–7 Years in Prison
Tamar Lortkipanidze Charged with Violence, Police Vehicle Attack, Faces 4–7 Years in Prison
14 Arrested in Past Two Days – One Detainee Sent for Compulsory Treatment at Mental Health and Drug Prevention Center
14 Arrested in Past Two Days – One Detainee Sent for Compulsory Treatment at Mental Health and Drug Prevention Center
Tsira Zhvania, Third Journalist of Formula TV, Arrested for Allegedly Blocking Road During Protests in Tbilisi
Tsira Zhvania, Third Journalist of Formula TV, Arrested for Allegedly Blocking Road During Protests in Tbilisi

ახალი მონაცემები რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგებზე ომში – 23 ნოემბერი

ახალი მონაცემები რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგებზე ომში – 12 იანვარი

ახალი მონაცემები რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგებზე ომში – 16 ივლისი

Georgia Prosecutors Move to Replace Nino Datashvili’s Detention with Bail Amid Critical Health Concerns 29.10.2025
Georgia Prosecutors Move to Replace Nino Datashvili’s Detention with Bail Amid Critical Health Concerns
„ოცნების“ ახალმა მერებმა დღეს მუშაობა დაიწყეს 29.10.2025
„ოცნების“ ახალმა მერებმა დღეს მუშაობა დაიწყეს
ქართველ ექიმთა საერთაშორისო ასოციაციის განცხადება ნინო დათაშვილზე 29.10.2025
ქართველ ექიმთა საერთაშორისო ასოციაციის განცხადება ნინო დათაშვილზე
Imprisoned Teacher and Civil Activist Nino Datashvili’s Health in Critical Condition, Defense Team Seeks Her Release 29.10.2025
Imprisoned Teacher and Civil Activist Nino Datashvili’s Health in Critical Condition, Defense Team Seeks Her Release
მოძრაობა „300 ქალის“ განცხადება ნინო დათაშვილზე 29.10.2025
მოძრაობა „300 ქალის“ განცხადება ნინო დათაშვილზე
რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგები ომში – 29 ოქტომბერი 29.10.2025
რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგები ომში – 29 ოქტომბერი