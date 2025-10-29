Georgia Prosecutors Move to Replace Nino Datashvili’s Detention with Bail Amid Critical Health Concerns

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia announced on October 29 that it will request the court to replace the pretrial detention of imprisoned teacher and activist Nino Datashvili with bail, citing her deteriorating health.

According to the statement, recent medical examinations confirmed that Datashvili requires surgery and subsequent treatment.

“Taking into account the defendant’s health condition, the Prosecutor’s Office will file a motion today requesting that the court replace detention with bail,” the agency said.

Datashvili, a civic education teacher and civil activist, has been held in custody since June 20. She is charged under Part 3 of Article 353² of Georgia’s Criminal Code — assault on a court marshal — a charge punishable by four to seven years in prison.

Her defense team and supporters have been urging the authorities to release her, saying her condition has become critical and she urgently needs spinal surgery.