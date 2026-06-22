October 4 Trial Nears End as Eight More Defendants Sentenced

Proceedings have concluded in another branch of the October 4 case. On June 22, Judge Romeo Tkeshelashvili delivered verdicts against Zura Chavchanidze, Vladimer Gvelesiani, Amiran Dolishvili, Anton Vardanidze, Aleksandre Chilachava, Genadi Kupreishvili, Sulkhan Tughushi, and Ramaz Mamuladze.

All eight defendants received five-year prison sentences.

During the hearing, Zura Chavchanidze—also known as the Flag Bearer of Batumi—requested a plea agreement. However, the judge stated that such a request should have been made earlier in the proceedings.

This marks the third verdict in the October 4 case, which has been divided into five separate trials. The first verdict was delivered by Judge Irakli Khuskivadze on May 7, with the second announced by Judge Giorgi Gelashvili on June 19. Verdicts in the remaining two trials are expected later this week from Judges Tamar Mchedlishvili and Tamar Makharoblidze.

On June 19, another case related to the October 4 protests concluded. Judge Giorgi Gelashvili sentenced seven defendants to prison terms, including a renowned 72-year-old pediatrician, Giorgi Chakhunashili. All seven were charged under Article 225(2) of the Criminal Code (participation in group violence). Six—excluding Ia Darakhvelidze, who left the country before the sentencing—were also charged under Article 19-222(2)(a) (attempted seizure or blockade of strategic and specially important facilities by a group).

On June 10, fourteen defendants in the October 4 case were released after reaching plea bargains before formal verdicts. Six others in the same group either declined plea deals, couldn’t reach terms, or refused to admit guilt. A day earlier, Judge Jvebe Nachkebia approved plea deals for eight other defendants, who admitted guilt and received three-year suspended sentences, resulting in their immediate release from the courtroom.

The October 4 case involves 64 defendants accused of organizing and participating in group violence, attempting to seize strategic state facilities, and, for some, calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order and government.

The so-called “organizers’ group” received verdicts on May 7: five members—Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, Lasha Beridze, and Paata Manjgaladze—were convicted on all three counts and each sentenced to seven years in prison. Other members of the group received sentences ranging from two to five years.

On October 4, 2025, Georgian Dream held local self-government elections against a backdrop of dozens of political prisoners and ongoing repression of independent media, civil society, and opposition groups. Most opposition parties boycotted the vote.

Simultaneously, a large-scale rally unfolded in Tbilisi. Shortly after the demonstration began, Paata Burchuladze, a renowned Georgian opera singer, and the organizing committee addressed the crowd, declaring that—due to the allegedly rigged 2024 elections and Georgian Dream’s deviation from the Constitution, which they claimed endangered Georgia’s sovereignty—the people were reclaiming power and announcing the Declaration of the National Assembly.

After the announcement, Murtaz Zodelava, former prosecutor and member of the United National Movement, urged supporters to follow him to “get the keys” to the Orbeliani Presidential Palace. A portion of the crowd on Rustaveli Avenue then marched toward the palace. Some protesters damaged the fence, but special task forces repelled them with pepper spray, water cannons, and tear gas.

Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili, who remained on Rustaveli Avenue with most demonstrators, condemned the incident—calling it a staged provocation intended to discredit the peaceful protest.

Lekso Burchuladze, son of Paata Burchuladze, told TV Pirveli that he believes the plan was not to storm the Presidential Palace, but that there may have been another plan—possibly involving a peaceful entry: “they would have come over to our side.” He said he felt there had been a betrayal from within and called on the organizers to reveal the original plan and who had betrayed the protest.

The next day, on October 5, Paata Burchuladze and all members of the October 4 rally’s organizing committee were arrested. Additional arrests followed in the days after.